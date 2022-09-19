Sharad Misraa's Desh Ki Khatir Jaan Denge music video gains popularity

Sharad Misraa, a filmmaker, politician, and successful business from Uttar Pradesh, is gaining popularity on the social media platform with his debut music video 'Desh Ki Khatir Jaan Denge' on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence—Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

The music video 'Desh Ki Khatir Jaan Denge' was directed and written by Panchhi Jalonvi, produced by Sharad Misraa, and presented by Kushaagra Creations. Raja Ali is the music director, and the song is sung by Ali Aslam Shah.

The song depicts the valour and martyrdom of the Indian soldiers in protecting the nation from enemies on the borders.

Misraa, a businessman and filmmaker, is the general secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee. As a social worker, Misraa contributed immensely to the poor and needy during the two consecutive waves of Covid-19 by providing food, medical aid, and oxygen cylinders and also donated ₹10 lakh to the PM Care Fund.

"I am overwhelmed with the huge success of our music video on Indian martyrs on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebration," said Sharad Misraa. "I firmly believe that soon in Uttar Pradesh, we will work to bring back the brotherhood, solve the unemployment issues, help the farmers and uplift the socially and financially challenged people."

Sharad Mishra and his crew performed their part by guaranteeing the continued supply of ration packages to the poor and delivering daily groceries to many needy families during the lockdown. They also introduced 24-hour community kitchen services to deliver freshly cooked meals to hospital staff, patients, labourers, and their families.

"I did not do this for political reasons or to acquire popularity." Instead, I credit my parents and wife for inspiring me to offer food to people so that no one goes hungry," Misraa remarked.

