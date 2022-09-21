Sharara offers multiple talent workshops for future content creators

By the year 2030, the short-form video market is expected to cross the $19 billion mark. They are witnessing rapid growth because they have higher retention rates and thus are more likely to capture the viewer's attention. The video content is the present, however, the short form video is the future. Understanding this there have been a plethora of emerging platforms that have been setting a mark in the industry by bringing something new. To stay in the industry the applications have to have something unique and observing that short video application Sharara powered by Techjet is providing more than a platform to content creators.

With being one of the fastest growing short video platforms that hold a user base of 18 million, Sharara also is a future pioneer for content creators. The team conducts multiple workshops for creators across the country wherein they help them enhance various skills. They teach them seven different types of art including dance, music and painting. Every mentor partnered with Sharara is a field expert. The classes provided by them are free of cost and at the end, people even get a special prize. The creators also receive a certificate after the completion of these workshops and the talented ones are supported by Sharara as well.

Sharara sticks to its motto of ‘Create, Share, Connect’, therefore, it provides creators with a platform to create videos that they can share with their audiences and ultimately build a community while increasing their connections. The application also provides monetization opportunities for content creators who never fail to impress with their quality videos. Sharara’s community ‘Shararatis’ has members from all over the world that are of different ages. Each of them is highly regarded and given the opportunity to present their extraordinary potential. They provide each content curator with an equal opportunity for producing content and because Sharara is a platform with easy discoverability, this content also reaches the right audiences.

The application was incepted by Vishal Sultane in the year 2020. Talking about the same, the founder says, “One of the biggest reasons for bringing this platform was to give local artists a chance to showcase their hidden talents. We wanted to assist them in every way possible so that they can become digital creators. Therefore, we made sure that Sharara possesses the quality of being more than just a ‘short video creation platform’. We not only made sure to incorporate every one-of-a-kind feature but we also gave creators an opportunity to learn and explore more things. In the near future, I along with the whole team are planning on bringing various new innovations to the application so that the user experience becomes even more fascinating.”

Sharara’s vision always included moving forward with technological advancements. They offer their users powerful creation tools including a large music collection, incredible filters to add amazing elements to each creator's video, multiple cutting-edge camera features to improve the shooting experience, special effects like slow motion and reverse, as well as video and sound editors to help the content make an impact. The community of content creators can work even more closely together, learn from one another, and support one another. The team is also planning on bringing AR, VR and Web3 to give creators more diversified chances to set a benchmark in the industry.

