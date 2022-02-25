Sharjah All Set to Host Friendship Cup UAE 2022

ARBA sports services (LLC) announced a thrilling and entertaining Cricket tournament, Friendship Cup UAE 2022. The cricket tournament will be held on the 5th, 6th, and 7th of March 2022 at the world-famous Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The tournament is set to launch under the patronage of Sheikh Faisal Bin Khaled Al Qassimi and in association with the Safety Ambassadors Council of Dubai Police. The announcement of Friendship Cup UAE corresponds with the ‘Most Beautiful Winter in the World’ campaign launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum to unify UAE as a single tourist destination.

ARBA sports services have decided to acknowledge and honor designated Government Departments, Corporates, Non-Profit organizations, and social welfare teams. The award and acknowledgement will be given in appreciation for their brave and inspiring efforts, hard work, and sincere deeds to serve society during the horrendous covid19 pandemic. Presenting awards for the great warriors of the Covid 19 pandemic is a top chance to endorse the values of social work and charity. It stands as an example for the world and everyone to partake in community service and promote human values.

The four teams are set to participate in the incredible Friendship Cup UAE cricket tournament. The four teams of the Friendship Cup UAE consist of India legends (Indian former cricketers team) led by Mohammed Azharuddin, Bollywood Kings (Bollywood Celebrities) led by Suneil Shetty, Pakistan Legends (Pakistan Former Cricketers Team) Led by Imran Nazeer, and World Legends (World 11 Cricketers team) led by Ajantha Mendis.

ARBA Sports Services LLC will bring more colors and give a festive mood and celebrations to the Eve of Celebrations happening in the UAE with an astounding Cricket Tournament. The Friendship Cup UAE cricket tournament presents the best opportunity for some gifted and skilled young and veteran cricket players to display their abilities to the world. The cricket tournament will be organized to back up many young cricket players, support talented cricket players, and offer endless entertainment to global cricket fans.

Aslam Gurukkal is the Managing Director and CEO of ARBA sports services and is in charge to launch Friendship Cup UAE. The cricket tournament delivers a sublime message to the world of the high values of unity and oneness. The tournament sets a perfect example of exceptional bond and love between all the countries as sports and entertainment always bring people together. The Friendship Cup UAE will build healthy relationships between players, spectators, and nations.

Aslam Gurukkal is known for his passion for sports and games. He once stated that ‘We are conducting the competition to show our reverence and love towards the game of cricket’. The friendship cup UAE will be a great chance for cricket lovers to watch some nerve-racking cricket matches in a famous international cricket stadium.

The Managing Director and the CEO of ARBA Sports Services, Aslam Gurukkal (draslamgurukkal.com) is famous for his heartfelt and earnest work during the Covid 19 pandemic. A political leader and a prolific businessman, Aslam is recognized for his humanitarian work and charitable services. A member of the Prestigious Gurukkal family, Aslam Gurukkal has a massive and unequaled business empire in India. His business realm is spread across south and north India like Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Delhi, and UP. The business ventures of Aslam Gurukkal are widespread in metro cities like Cochin, Bangalore, and New Delhi. Aslam Gurukkal has a strong business vision which has guided him to take his business to the UAE and Turkey.

Aslam Gurukkal believes in the philosophy of justice and equality for all human beings. He is the ‘key man’, along with his friends and partners such as Amin Pathan (Chairman of ARBA sports Services), Noufal Qudran (Operations director at ARBA sports), and Huzaifa Ibrahim (Head of Organizing committee) to start up the Friendship Cup UAE.

Aslam Gurukkal is the chairman of ElectroMech Enterprises Solutions Pvt Ltd, which is a training and skill development solution provider. With 8 years of experience in the field, EME has business associations with several universal giants. Dr. Aslam Gurukkal believes in fostering skilled individuals, which induced him to set up EME. Aslam Gurukkal stands as a helping hand to many youths struggling to find a better future.

EME was established in 2012 by a committed team of SAP professionals. It was set up with a vision to generate qualified and accomplished SAP and other technology manpower resources by giving industry-standard training. EME has turned into the most successful and best-in-class training partner due to the standard and professionalism it has displayed so far. EME became number one with an enormous and prolific corporate clientele and a wealthy database of SAP-trained manpower resources. The objective of EME is to develop into the prime provider of trained SAP and other technology resources in the country.

