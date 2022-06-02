Sheth Jeebun: Rising beyond cutting-edge growth in business

Sheth Jeebun is a leading businessman and property developer with over 30 years of expertise within the Healthcare industry sector. With successful nursing homes within the UK spanning over the last 30 years, he has also amassed a portfolio of nursing homes running under the banner of Aster Healthcare. Aster Healthcare is nationally renowned for its quality of care providing the highest level of excellence for the elderly.

In the early 90’s Sheth Jeebun saw a gap in the market where he could provide his experience and educational knowledge from the field and create his vision into a reality by starting up his first nursing home specializing in the care of senior citizens. His vision was to provide a ‘home for life’ and believes in ‘caring for your future with dignity’. A hardworking individual who worked his way up from being a nurse himself, Sheth Jeebun expressed how he ‘wanted to be the best of the best and consistently striving for excellence’.

Amongst his amazing array of business expertise his portfolio also boasts he is a successful property developer who is always ambitious and looking for continuous growth. As an individual who possesses amazing leadership skills Sheth Jeebun who has evidently always been a compassionate human being has it in his nature to help others.

This is particularly true not just within his sector of work, but this can be seen in his new global project he is starting in India, where he is now involved in international investments with a project in the artisan sector helping 30,000 skilled deprived women from the rural areas of India. This project will enable the underprivileged rural women to work and sell their artisan products which will then be marketed in the UK. The project aims to enable these deprived women to become independent, financially stable, and confident. As much as an investment project this is also a humanitarian social project which is very close to Sheth Jeebun’s heart. As if this wasn’t enough for such an astounding personality, Sheth is also looking to fulfill a huge project in Mauritius where he was born and brought up, by opening a shopping complex and developing the land into homes and a hotel.

Sheth Jeebun wishes to give back to the community and help those who are less fortunate. What astonishing and inspirational achievements!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.