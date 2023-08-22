Shiba Inu or Floki? Community Trust Everlodge’s Real-world Utility

There has been a continuous expansion of the crypto market, and new projects are entering the arena every day. However, among all the new projects launched in recent years, Everlodge has emerged as the most profitable investment option.

This new project is still in the starting days of its presale, and has raised more than $315,000. Experts are convinced that this project will surpass the likes of Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (FLOKI) soon.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Falls After Shibarium Launch

Contrary to expectations, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has failed to witness an increase in its market value since the launch of Shibarium. Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) market value has plummeted by more than 20% after the Shibarium mainnet launch.

Thus, Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) current trading price has plunged to $0.000011. However, the latest on-chain data has shown an improvement in the transaction volume of Shiba Inu (SHIB). Recently, the transaction volume of Shiba Inu (SHIB) had risen to more than $160 million. However, the number of active addresses on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) network has plummeted.

Therefore, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has not been able to balance its growth.

Floki Inu (FLOKI) Joins Hands With ByBit

As the overall market is struggling with bearish sentiments, Floki Inu (FLOKI) has taken measures to improve its ecosystem. Recently, Floki Inu (FLOKI) signed a strategic partnership with ByBit, a leading crypto exchange. This partnership will allow Floki Inu (FLOKI) users to become a part of the ongoing WSOT 2023 Trading Showdown.

Floki Inu (FLOKI) announced the news through its official account on X, formerly Twitter. However, the market has not responded positively to the latest partnerships of Floki Inu (FLOKI). In the past week, the market price of Floki Inu (FLOKI) has tumbled by more than 18%.

Consequently, the current trading price of Floki Inu (FLOKI) has dropped to $0.00001885.

Everlodge’s (ELDG) Uniqueness Attracts Big Investors

As per a research report, the global hospitality industry’s value currently stands at around $4,700 billion. To revolutionize this growing industry, Everlodge has built a one-of-a-kind Web3 platform. With such a massive target market size, this new platform can become the new crypto king.

The blockchain platform will enable people to own vacation homes, and luxury villas for just $100. The project will create non-fungible tokens against vacation properties, which include luxury villas and hotels. Next, it will fractionalize the NFTs to allow small investors to purchase them.

The platform’s ecosystem consists of four components: Rewards Club, Launchpad, Marketplace, and Lending. The Rewards Club is a unique feature of the platform. It will help users earn free stays in luxurious hotels and properties.

At the Marketplace, people will be able to invest in real estate properties. Meanwhile, Launchpad will help developers raise funds for upcoming projects. Besides, users can leverage their NFTs as collateral to obtain loans.

ELDG will be the native token of the platform, and its holders will receive a wide range of benefits. The list of these benefits includes discounts on transaction fees, property raffles, and holiday giveaways. Moreover, holders will be able to stake their tokens, and yield extra income.

The presale phase of the platform has started, and ELDG tokens are currently available to purchase at $0.01. According to experts, the value of these tokens is likely to soar by 280% during the presale phase.

Find out more about the Everlodge (ELDG) Presale

Telegram: https://t.me/everlodge

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.