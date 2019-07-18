Shield your precious belongings from downpour this monsoon!

Every monsoon season, three things are inevitable—potholes, floods and the risk of losing the prized possessions of our homes.

Is the thunderstorm making you shudder too?

Imagine not being able to use the refrigerator to store food, washing machine to do laundry or simply missing out on watching your favourite series on television. They are not just luxury items anymore! These electronics have become basic prerequisites of life.

However, it is not always easy to re-purchase or replace them post damage as one has to shell out a lot of money for them.

The solution lies in taking an insurance for these products in your home. A home content insurance policy provides coverage to house contents against loss or damage by theft or attempted theft, fire, water leakage, floods, storms, explosion, lightning or earthquake.

It’s all covered!

“Education is what you get from reading the small print; experience is what you get from not reading it.” - Anonymous

No hidden agendas are involved in house content insurance plans. Insurers define ‘contents’ as ‘the sort of things you would take with you if you were to move house’. These contents include clothes, money, jewellery, furniture and electrical items. Certain plans also provide protection with respect to fixtures such as carpets and curtains.

You get the coverage you choose. In extreme conditions, like when your laundry bag is full, and your washing machine stops working, you shouldn’t be left hanging!

Simply sit with a policy seller and lay down your fears. Ask many questions and get all the answers you need. Make an informed decision by comparing quotes from various plans and companies.

Any damage that happens as a direct result of water leakage from your roof or flooding is covered for all the insured contents. Amazing, right?

The easy way to claim

Ever had to claim something that you deserve and you did not get it?

Yes, losing that parking slot is a bummer!

Not a home content insurance policy! When you have rains ruining your favorite home theater system, you should not have to fight for an insurance claim. Imagine a world where you don’t have to wait in a queue or keep calling a number?

It’s possible!

Home content insurance claims are not difficult to claim at all. Just provide the necessary documents, wait for verification and there you have it—all losses covered. It’s that easy!

Protect the family heirloom

Family legacies are priceless, but you may want to insure them for a cost. Water leakage can damage pieces of jewellery, whether worn or stored at home. If you opt for a suitable home content insurance policy, you can salvage the cost of your invaluable heirloom.

For incidents that you can’t prevent, keep your head above the water with the right insurance policy. Get customised proposals tailor-made to suit your home content and valuables. Don’t settle for the generic plans—get the right value for your legacy.

Pick one, or be comprehensive

Some people like to pick a home content insurance policy, some like to merge it with a Home Structure Insurance Policy. But you can pick a provider that offers both!

If you live in a rented apartment, then choose this content insurance policy; if the home is your own, be comprehensive and insure it all. Ensure that your insurance agent puts all the cards on your table, so that you can pick one before it starts pouring.

Whatever choice you make, a hassle-free experience is the result.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 17:40 IST