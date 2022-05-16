Shiiiva Foundation Trust founded by Vishal Gupta organizes free healthcare camps

Shiiiva Foundation Trust which is a charitable trust organized free medical camps for rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir and the border regions. The organization has been working in the same domain since 2012 and has covered up to 40 panchayats thereby, helping large strata of people. These free medical camps are held with the fundamental goal of raising awareness among the poor andneedy people, who lack access to basic healthcare services and understanding of the ailments they are afflicted with. As a result, it explains the importance and goals of the medical camp and offers free medical diagnosis and advice to rural regions and border areas, as well as refers them for expert treatment when necessary.

Shiiiva Foundation Trust through their work ensures that people receive proper healthcare at the appropriate times and that they consult a doctor before a minor health issue becomes serious. For this, they provide free mobile diagnostic centers where they take the blood sample of the patients and test them. Thereby, notify them beforehand about their sugar level, cholesterol level, kidney issues, blood pressure level, liver test and etc. which can later lead to vicious diseases which are a threat to life. They also identify blood group for future blood donation camps, The trust is very well versed with the fact that these patients who reside in the rural or border regions of Jammu and Kashmir are mostly financially weak and also does not have access to any mode of travelling, which is why they are often ignorant about getting diagnosed as it is expensive and even if it is free in some hospitals then they have to travel a lot for them which consumes lot of time and money. To help them combat this issue they provide diagnoses in these regions themselves so that the patients don’t require to travel much.

With their persistent efforts and diligence, Shiiiva Foundation has given free diagnoses to 10,000 patients up till now and put forward programs that attempt to give free counseling for awareness in school to underprivileged children in these areas. Their major goal is to help people get informed about their disease so that they can opt for immediate care for people in such situations while using the particular strengths and goals of medical ethics.

The man behind this exceptional philanthropic cause is Vishal Gupta, Managing Trustee and founder, who beholds the experience of working in the same realm for the last ten years. Vishal’s organization is involved in subjects such as education, healthcare, wellness, and financial services. Also being the founder of Shiiiva Group, Vishal has been instrumental in the establishment of the following ventures as an entrepreneur and healthcare promoter: The Royal Indian School in Jourian, one of the border villages in the Jammu region, Shiiiva Healthcare in association with SRL Diagnostics Brand in Akhnoor, Playway school in association with Kidzee brand in Jourian, Playway school in association with Kidzee Brand in Akhnoor, and Shiiiva Gurukul Private Limited is a company based in India and Shiiiva financial services in association with MotiLal Oswal brand in Akhnoor, Shiiiva Wellness in association with VLCC Brand in Akhnoor.

Talking about the importance of educating people about basic health and its impacts on lifestyle in general, the founder of Shiiiva Foundation Trust stated, “Basic education, in my opinion, is an essential component of good health. If a person lacks basic information, the ability to reason, emotional capacities of self-awareness and emotional regulation, and social interaction skills, he or she is unwell. These embodied human traits or mental capacities, which are the result of formal education and other learning experiences, are conceptually comparable to physical fitness and coordination, both of which are well-known components of health.”

Medical camps such as the one organized by the Shiiiva Foundation exist to serve humanity by caring for sick children and adults and providing them with free healthcare. When the bulk of hospitals and clinics close, leaving the poor to perish from infections, injuries, and other health concerns, free medical camps become their only hope. The organization is taking forward the concept that even the most vulnerable among all are entitled to the dignity of equal human rights, which cannot be denied.

