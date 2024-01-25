Shikkha Aggarwal Crowned Mrs. India Face of Maharashtra 2023 at Tiska Miss and Mrs India

E - Status presents Tiska Pageants - Tiska Miss & Mrs. India 2023, Season 4 powered by Forever India Events organised at Hotel Leela Ambience, New Delhi. On the special evening of 24th Dec, 2023, during the grand finale Shikkha Aggarwal was crowned Mrs. India Face of Maharashtra 2023. It was a stunning display of grace and talent organised in which 73 women contestants from different corners of the country had been selected as finalists from 5000 applicants.

Shikkha made a mark by her outstanding performance and won the crown. Shikkha is an MBA, is a professional certified life coach and a costume jewellery designer. She is also a graphologist and numerologist though she believes in transforming life through life skills and spirituality more than any modality. She believes in helping women optimize their potential, navigate their lives, live their dreams and help them become their best version through life coaching. She is an embodiment of Indian values.

By strengthening one's spiritual roots, one can grow as high as we aspire to is what she believes in and lives by.

This event was organised by Mr. Prashant and Mrs Swati Dixit. On 24 Dec, Miss India Universe 2023, Shweta Sharda, was present as an eminent celebrity guest and jury member along with few renowned esteemed jury members. Bollywood celebrity stylist Ridhi Raj, celebrity designer Wricky Angrish, Poornima Padmasana (motivational speaker, writer & banker), show director Pranav Hamal graced the pageant. Groomers to name a few were Mansi Mehta, Dr. Kaiynat Ansari, Purnima Padmasana and more.

Shikkha has expressed her immense gratitude to Tiska and the entire team for this wonderful opportunity. May it inspire many more.

