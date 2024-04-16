Shilpa Shetty Kundra To Grace Reelz Production House’s International Glam Fame Awards

One wise, timeless saying goes like this - find a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life. We create wondrous meaningful results when we have a passion and commitment for our work.

To celebrate the contribution made by such passionate individuals Reelz Production House is stepping up to the stage to bring two exciting projects that are sure to leave their mark.

Reelz Production House is going to hold two major events this year - firstly the The International Glam Fame Awards 2024. The International Glam Fame Awards 2024 will be a prestigious awards ceremony, designed to bring together the various corners of our society under one roof and have one evening dedicated to honouring the efforts of those who have done their share of making the world a better place.

The International Glam Fame Awards 2024 will honour nominees across 75 categories in the fields of fashion, makeup, hairstyling, real estate, the business, and medicine. Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be gracing the ceremony to award the winners and will be there to celebrate their achievements.

Alongside the awards’ show, Reelz Production House is also organising a grand pageant across three categories- the Mr., Ms., and Mrs. India International Worldwide 2024 Pageant.

The pageant will host participants from all over the world. To win the crown the competitors will have to pass through intense regimes, dieting, skill development, body posture training, camera practice and the grand finale of the catwalk. The Mr., Ms., and Mrs. India International Worldwide 2024 Pageant will be the perfect opportunity for fresh faced models to get themselves out there and catch the eyes of top casting directors, brands, and fashion houses.

Reelz Production House is leaving no stone unturned to make its upcoming events one for the history books. The countdown to the grand events has begun and the first pitstop is coming up next week!

The registrations for Mr., Ms., and Mrs. India International Worldwide 2024 is opening on 16th April 2024 across all categories.

The International Glam Fame Awards 2024 and Mr., Ms., and Mrs. India International Worldwide 2024 Pageant already sounds like a winner… but knowing Reelz Production House’s penchant for impressing by going beyond, we are waiting at the edge of our seats to see all that is in store. We will be keeping our readers updated about these exciting events and are eagerly waiting to see how it all unfolds. Stay tuned!

