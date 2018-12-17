Shining bright in the night—the OPPO R17 Pro

Beauty lies in the eye of the beholder, goes the saying. Smartphone brand OPPO seems to have done quite a bit of research on the eyes of different kinds of beholders, because their newly launched OPPO R17 Pro is quite a sight for sore eyes, right from the night-coloured, iridescent slide-out box that it comes in. Unlike a recently launched cousin (the OPPO A7), this phone falls squarely into the high-price range segment, starting at Rs 45,990.

The reason(s)? 8 GB RAM, 128 GB of disk space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 OctaCore processor, a twin battery pack (1800 mAh each/1850 mAh each) and a sizeable 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of FHD+ 2340 x 1080 px (19.5:9 aspect ratio).

The lenses on the back of the OPPO R17 Pro are a huge winner. (HT Brand Studio)

The most visible three reasons, however, are the lenses on the back. The first two are a set of smart aperture dual lenses (12megapixels, f (1.5/2.4) and the other is a wider lens of 20 megapixels (f2.6).

The water drop design has now become a standard feature in OPPO phones, and the OPPO R17 Pro retains it. It contains the light sensor and the front camera, which is a 25 megapixel camera. Turn the phone around, and you’ll see a smooth, almost iridescent Emerald Green metallic finish—the kind you’ll find on the bonnet of a sedan. There is also a more colorful version called the Radiant Mist. The phone’s security features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and a face unlock option. While both are hyper-fast, users may find themselves more inclined to use the fingerprint sensor thanks to a classy, futuristic looking fingerprint logo that lights up every time the screen goes idle.

Speaking of the screen, images and videos look really vibrant on it thanks to its 16-million color rating. An additional convenience that this phone offers is that you can increase/decrease the volume of a video by simply dragging up or down on the screen.

Another design choice that has probably never been seen before is the SIM tray, wherein both SIM cards go back-to-back on either side of the tray, instead of being next to each other on the same side.

The phone doesn’t just stop at showing you great visuals, though, and this is where we segue into the camera. This phone’s USP has been its rear camera’s Night Mode. The aforementioned dual lens system’s smart aperture tells the lenses to open wider in order to let more light in. This ends up being a huge boon for low-light and night photography, and the results are clear below:

The image on the left has been taken on the camera’s default mode and the one on the right in the Night mode. (HT Brand Studio)

The image on the left has been taken on the camera’s default mode and the one on the right in the Night mode. Notice how true the colors are and how honest the light information is. It is a feature that will attract a wide spectrum of buyers, from the party-time photo takers to more serious photographers who hate the concept of flash as a principle. Apart from the Night Mode, there are features such as the Portrait Mode (blurs out the background), Stickers, Panorama and an Expert Mode which allows you to play with various camera parameters like Exposure, F-stop, White Balance and Focus. However, in keeping with tradition, OPPO’s highest megapixels are on their front camera. This 25-megapixel camera is supported by a robust AI face tracker that allows you to go into Beauty Mode and Sticker Mode when taking selfies.

Aside from still images, the OPPO R17 Pro allows you to shoot UltraHD 4K videos, slow-mo 120 FPS videos, and time lapses. Thanks to the smart aperture lenses, these videos also don’t lose quality in low light and look beautiful in relatively abundant light.

The R17 Pro runs on an Android 8.1 version and it also brings back OPPO’s signature ColorOS v5.2. The menu designs and styles are pretty much the same as their other Android 8.1 phones. Like those phones, one also finds useful apps and features, including a folder called Hot Apps, from where you can directly download the most popular apps like Instagram and WhatsApp, instead of having to search for them on the Play Store.

What this phone brings newly to the table, though, is a feature called Gamespace. As the name suggests, it is meant for the gamers out there. Enter the Gamespace, and you will see three parameters that you can change: Performance, Block Banner Notifications and Brightness Lock. The Performance menu gives you three levels of phone performance while you’re gaming (High Performance, Low Power and Balance). The Block Banner Notifications menu lets you select the kinds of notifications you want to block while you’re gaming (to stop that pesky top menu from constantly sliding down) and/or to block calls. The last menu lets you change the adaptivity of the phone’s screen brightness directly from there, instead of going to the various menu levels in the Settings Tab. This is a great feature from OPPO, as one doesn’t often see a premium segment smartphone give much of a thought for the gamers out there.

This phone doesn’t have a battery. It has batteries. Depending on which model you buy, you’ll have two solid 1800/1850 mAh batteries that will last you for at least one-and-a-half days. To make your time count even better, OPPO’s VOOC charging now has upgraded to a Super VOOC charging and it gives you 40% charge within 10 minutes. So, if you need emergency charge, all you need to do is plug in and sip on a cup of tea in the meanwhile.

In an age when smartphone brands are looking to stand out from the rest, the OPPO R17 Pro’s light-sensing cameras, uniquely pretty exterior with as pretty a display, massive battery power with a lightning fast charging time, and no compromises on the RAM and disk space will definitely give it an edge.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 13:48 IST