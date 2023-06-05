Shiv Narayan Jewellers: India's Leading Jeweller Makes a Global Impact with 8 Guinness World Records™ Titles

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 2: At the heart of Shiv Narayan Jewellers' journey (a renowned legacy jeweller based in Hyderabad) is a dedication to pushing boundaries and redefining what is possible in the realm of jewellery design. The 8 Guinness World Records™ Titles achieved by the brand reflect the pinnacle of its success, setting new benchmarks and inspiring the entire jewellery industry. This remarkable feat makes it the sole jewellery brand in India to have accomplished such a monumental milestone. The grand celebration held at the majestic Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad brought their rich legacy as Nizam's jewellers full circle. The journey that started with Seth Sri Shiv Narayan Ji becoming Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan's head jeweller is now marked by their historic achievement.

The exceptional craftsmanship exhibited by Shiv Narayan Jewellers was on full display during the grand celebration. Distinguished by their unmatched beauty and meticulous attention to detail, the jewellery pieces left an indelible impression on all who witnessed them. From the awe-inspiring Ganesha Pendant, which held the titles of The Heaviest Pendant and The Most Diamonds Set On A Pendant, to the magnificent Ram Darbar Pendant, which later broke the same records with an astounding 54,666 individual diamonds, each creation showcased the brand's unwavering commitment to excellence.

Shiv Narayan Jewellers' also paid homage to the rich heritage of Hyderabad and the Nizams, capturing the essence of a bygone era while infusing contemporary elements. The Satlada Necklace, adorned with an exquisite arrangement of emeralds and diamonds, stands as a true testament to the brand's dedication to preserving tradition while embracing innovation. This iconic necklace achieved Guinness World Records™ Titles for The Most Emeralds Set On A Necklace (315) and The Most Diamonds Set On A Necklace (1971), further solidifying Shiv Narayan Jewellers' reputation as a custodian of heritage and fine craftsmanship.

Expressing his elation and gratitude for this momentous achievement, Mr. Tushar Agarwal, Managing Director of Shiv Narayan Jewellers Pvt Ltd, stated, “We are incredibly humbled and grateful to have accomplished 8 Guinness World Records™ Titles. This momentous achievement is a true testament to the unwavering dedication, hard work, and passion of our team at Shiv Narayan Jewellers Pvt Ltd. The global recognition we have received marks a significant milestone not just for us, but for the entire jewellery industry. We are honored to lead the way in pioneering innovation and shaping the future of our industry.”

The grand celebration at the Taj Falaknuma Palace brought together esteemed dignitaries and celebrities, including Bollywood fashion icon Disha Patani. Her ethereal presence on the ramp, adorned with Shiv Narayan Jewellers' stunning high jewellery, epitomized the brand's commitment to sophistication and elegance. The event also featured an unprecedented 'Experiential Zone,' allowing attendees to immerse themselves in the record-breaking jewellery creations and witness firsthand the inspiration, innovation, and meticulousness that went into their making.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.