Shivaami and Bikanerwala tie up for Google workplace

New Delhi (India), April 4: Bikanervala, a renowned Indian food chain, has embarked on a digital transformation journey by adopting Google Workspace with the support of Shivaami, Google Cloud’s partner with specialization in Google Workspace solutions. The move will enable the customer to enhance their productivity, collaboration, and communication.

Bikanervala stored information in files across multiple email systems, and they realised that this was not the most efficient way of storing and sharing information. Google Workspace was an obvious choice with features like advanced security and management controls, two-factor authentication, and data encryption. The customer saw increased user security even with mobile usage, greater admin control, and device management. The use of Google Workspace improved cost savings significantly with reduced downtime for Bikanervala.

Mr Ankit Aggarwal, CIO of Bikanervala, said, "Before adopting Google Workspace - we were using two email solutions from different systems for our brands, Bikanervala and Bikano. This created challenges in our ability to sync and connect across both brands while raising many security challenges. Google Workspace became the one-stop solution that allowed us to work in sync and also nullified the security concern. With the implementation of Google Workspace, our 4200+ employees spread across 150 locations both in India and globally can now collaborate securely and seamlessly”.

Mr Abhinav Kishore - India Head, SMB at Google Cloud, said, "We are excited to help Bikanervala leverage the power of Google Workspace and drive better collaboration and efficiency across their organization without compromising on security. With Google Workspace, they have totally reimagined the way they work across multiple locations in this hybrid working era.”

Shivaami played a critical role in the successful adoption of Google Workspace at Bikanervala. The company's experts provided end-to-end support, from planning to implementation to training and support. They ensured a smooth transition to the new system and helped Bikarnervala's employees adapt to the new tools.

Commenting on the successful implementation, Mr Punit Thakkar, CEO of Shivaami, said, ”We are thrilled to announce our successful implementation of Google Workspace for our valued client Bikanervala. Shivaami's team worked diligently to provide comprehensive solutions, including assessment, training, and enablement- resulting in a smooth transition for Bikanervala. Our commitment to innovation and customer-centricity has enabled us to deliver world-class solutions that empower our clients to thrive in today's digital age. We are excited to continue to drive transformative change and deliver value to our clients with Google Cloud technologies."

Bikarnervala's adoption of Google Workspace with support from Shivaami demonstrates how imperative it is for businesses to focus on digital transformation in today's business environment. The move will help the company to streamline its operations, improve collaboration, and enhance customer service.

About Shivaami:

With 18+ years of experience in bridging the gap between technology and business for 12,000+ customers across the Globe. Shivaami is an authorized Google Workspace reseller with a mission to bring the latest cloud solutions to all businesses and enhance their cloud transformation journey. For us, the service of our clients has always remained our focal point. Shivaami is a Google Cloud Specialization Partner in Work Transformation and a three-time winner of 2021 Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year, 2020 Google Cloud Expansion Partner Of the Year, and 2019 Google Cloud Global Diversity & Inclusion Partner of the Year.

About Bikanervala:

Their Journey started when two members of the Lalji family moved to Delhi to set up a stall in Paranthe Wali Gali of Chandni Chowk, the name of Bikaner Bhujia Bhandar. The people of Delhi relished Bikanervala’s Bikaneri Bhujia and Rasogollas and lovingly started calling them “Bikanervala”. In 1969, Shyam Sunder Aggarwal joined the family business group when he was just 17 and perfected the delicious burfi made from cashew that is today known as “Kaju Katli”. In 1988, Bikanervala launched packaged foods products brand Bikano. Since then, they have launched five manufacturing plants, including our Jevar plant, that they recently inaugurated on 13th March 2023. They are available in Dubai, the US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, South Africa, Europe, the UK, Thailand, the Philippines, and many other countries.

