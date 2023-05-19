Shobha Shringar Jewellers: Blending Legacy with Innovation

Shobha Shringar Jewellers has become a well-known Indian jewellery brand that has successfully blended legacy with innovation to create a new-age design powerhouse. Shobha Shringar Jewellers is located in South Mumbai and boasts the largest exclusive jewellery showroom overlooking the iconic Marine Drive promenade. The heritage facade and four storeys of jewellery decadence make it a perfect destination for any jewellery aficionado. The brand's story dates back to the 1980s, when its founder, Mrs Shobhana Choksey, built the brand on sheer grit and perseverance. Today, Shobha Shringar is known for its exclusive collections of Gold, Diamond, and Jadau jewellery, catering to a wide range of customers from every day wear to exotic bridal trousseaus.

Beautiful Collections offered by Shobha Shringar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shobha Shringar's exclusive collections of Gold, Diamond, and Jadau jewellery are the epitome of luxury, elegance, and sophistication. Each piece is crafted with precision and attention to detail, making it a true work of art. The brand's heritage gold collection is a testament to the rich cultural heritage of India, with every piece exquisitely designed to perfection. It has become a staple at every Indian wedding and the go-to choice for people who want to exude timeless elegance and grandeur.

The diamond collection is equally stunning, adorned with precious diamonds handpicked for their exceptional brilliance, clarity, and beauty. The brand has introduced yellow diamonds and rose-cut stones, which became a fast favourite among jewellery enthusiasts. The diamond collection showcases the brand's commitment to quality and luxury.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The jadau collection is a tribute to the timeless designs of Indian royalty, with medieval motifs honoured in every piece. The collection is inspired by the rich cultural heritage of India and crafted using traditional techniques passed down through generations. Each piece is unique, exuding the regal elegance and grandeur synonymous with Indian royalty.

Shobha Shringar's Gold, Diamond, and Jadau collection are a testament to the brand's commitment to quality, luxury, and timeless elegance. The intricate designs and timeless motifs make each piece a work of art to cherish for generations.

Brand’s continued legacy & achievements

Shobha Shringar's outstanding achievements in the jewellery industry are a true testament to the brand's commitment to quality, innovation, and excellence. The brand has been recognized for its exceptional craftsmanship and design, winning several awards, including the best jadau jewellery award at the Times Retail Awards and India's best diamond earrings designs at the Retail Jeweller Awards. Additionally, Shobha Shringar designed the crown for the Miss India beauty pageant and has been its jewellery partner for three years running.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The founder, Mrs Shobhana Choksey, was a rare female entrepreneur in the 1980s who built the brand with her hard work & passion. The industry has recognized her hard work and dedication, with her receiving a lifetime achievement award. It is a fitting tribute to her vision and unwavering commitment to excellence that has made Shobha Shringar the brand it is today.

Shobha Shringar Jewellers is the perfect blend of legacy and innovation. With intricate new designs and collections already on the way for summer '23, the brand is poised to continue its trajectory of taking the Indian jewellery landscape by storm. Whether looking for everyday wear or exotic bridal trousseaus, Shobha Shringar Jewellers is the go-to destination for all your jewellery needs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.