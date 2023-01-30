Shobhit University Joins Hands with Intercell for Industry Mentoring

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Shobhit University based in Modipuram, Meerut is a NAAC accredited research-intensive multi-disciplinary university that shares values of high-quality teaching within an environment of competitive research. It has always provided opportunities for its students to succeed in their future careers.

As a part of its career development initiatives, it has partnered with Intercell, the World’s 1st AI & SaaS-based platform for virtual mentoring.

Shobhit University students will have access to mentors, who have had vast experience working with renowned companies in India and abroad. Mentors at Intercell come from 30+ countries.

A student can book one-to-one live sessions with a mentor of his or her choice, these mentoring sessions will prepare them for careers in the corporate sector.

Shobhit University will initiate Mentoring programs with its Engineering, Management, Integrated Law & other students.

Students will receive new-age Industry mentoring as per their current courses and interests along with assistance with internships and jobs.

The association starts on 24th Jan 2022.

Mentoring programs will start with students enrolled in the first year.

Devendra Narain, Sr. Director-HR & Corporate Relations, Shobhit University said, "Shobhit University has always been interested in providing holistic development for students along with academic education. By partnering with Intercell, our students will get live access to industry professionals who can guide them in their future career growth. We look forward to a successful partnership."

Arunabh Varma, Founder & CEO, Intercell, said, "We are delighted to associate with Shobhit University. It has a track record of providing excellence in education in the state of Uttar Pradesh and equipping its students with all the skills needed for a great career. Our career mentoring programs will enable their students to plan their careers with the help of industry mentors and learn from their experiences."

About Intercell

Intercell is the World’s first AI and SaaS-based online mentoring platform. With mentors from over 30 countries and 250+ career specialisations, Intercell provides live one-to-one mentoring sessions to students and young professionals. Mentors at Intercell are highly respected industry professionals who have a vast body of experience across 5000+ brands in diverse fields and industries.

