Shoogloo Group Appoints Ms. Mansi Bhatia as New CBO: Developing Innovation Ahead!

Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India

A leading company in the digital marketing space, Shoogloo Group, is elated to announce Ms. Mansi Bhatia's appointment as their new Chief Business Officer. With a remarkable career spanning over 13 years, Ms. Mansi Bhatia offers a variety of knowledge from a varied range of industries, including operations, technology, education, philanthropy, and e-commerce.She has demonstrated diverse abilities in strategy, company development, planning, and implementation throughout her career. Ms. Mansi Bhatia is in a unique position to lead innovation and excellence in her new job at Shoogloo Group because of her wide background.“I am excited and honoured to embark on this new path. I have an amazing chance to lead, create, and push disruptive strategies that will influence the future of digital commerce by joining this dedicated team. In our exploration for excellence, I can't wait to put my skills to use and collaborate with the Shoogloo team to achieve growth for the company,” said Ms. Mansi Bhatia.Ms. Mansi Bhatia’s strategic vision matches effortlessly with Shoogloo’s drive to stay at the forefront of industry trends. She is a strong supporter of the importance of entrepreneurship and business model innovation in producing long-term returns and sustained growth.Mr. LD Sharma, the Founder & MD of Shoogloo Group, stated, “Ms. Mansi Bhatia's appointment as our new Chief Business Officer is a testament to our commitment to growth and excellence for our digital assets. The prospect of working with her excites me, as we have been waiting for some of our TLDs to be launched as prospective digital products for Indian/European markets. The strategic vision and experience of handling large eCommerce websites, Ms. Bhatia will play a pivotal role in propelling Shoogloo to unprecedented heights within the marketing domain.”Shoogloo believes Ms. Mansi Bhatia’s vigorous leadership and holistic skills will tremendously contribute to the company's continued growth and innovation. She will play a critical role in leading Shoogloo to new heights of performance and market leadership as Chief Business Officer.“The appointment of Ms. Mansi Bhatia at Shoogloo Group symbolizes our dedication to breaking new ground and enabling revolutionary expansion. Her strategic ability and persistent commitment will allow us to establish industry norms and achieve incomparable success!” said Mr. Stephen Suryawanshi, the CEO of Shoogloo Group.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Media Contact Details

Ankita Dhawan (Media and PR), Shoogloo, ankita.dhawan@shoogloo.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.