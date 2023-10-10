Shoogloo Group launches Broadband.asia in India, Singapore, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar

Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India

Stepping into the Services Comparison Industry, Shoogloo Group launches its new venture Broadband.asia in India, Singapore, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar.



Broadband.asia, a one-of-a-kind online comparison website, is designed to filter, select, and compare broadband plans based on users’ preferences. By personalizing broadband plans, Broadband.asia helps consumers meet their internet demands. Users can now search for plans available in their area, decide on the price range and features to find an internet plan that meets all their needs. These features of filtering and comparing help the consumer make an informed choice.



Broadband.asia aims to revolutionize consumer behavior in choosing broadband plans. By organizing scattered information about WiFi plans, it creates a unified platform for the user. It addresses the consumer’s lack of exposure to choices by opening an avenue of options. Choosing the right broadband plan has never been easier.



Shoogloo Group, pioneers of digital marketing, have established themselves as a company with diverse portfolios. The Founder of the group, Mr. LD Sharma is widely regarded as the “Father of Affiliate Marketing in India” and is known for launching new digital trends in the market. From his own experience, he recognized the crucial need for a service like Broadband.asia and thus set foot in the telecom industry.



“It gives me immense pleasure that we will be launching and scaling this startup in the entire APAC and MENA region which is filled with untapped potential... Back in 2005, we acquired this domain from Asia Registry and now finally after 18 years we are making it live with a brilliant broadband comparison tool for customers to use. As we progress, I’m sure that my team will take this project globally by covering all countries where broadband and internet services are available. This venture will not only provide value to the users but will also be a major growth contributor for our Shoogloo Group,” said Mr. LD Sharma, the Founder of Shoogloo Group.



The brain behind this effective website is Mr. Praful Chauhan, Co-Founder of Broadband.asia. A very young entrepreneur who specializes in developing MVPs and brands, Mr. Chauhan curates simple yet functional solutions.



“We want consumers to get the best deal on their broadband plan. With Broadband.asia, they will be able to see all the internet providers in their area and that will help them make the right choice. Soon we will add more features and related categories and will aim to be the Number 1 comparison website in our niche!” said Mr. Praful Chauhan.



Currently going live in India, Singapore, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait, the portal hopes to expand to other countries of APAC and MENA. The venture envisions to be the consumer’s first stop in choosing a broadband plan; directing them to their ideal plan. With more than 35 Broadband Providers listed, Broadband.asia provides its users with an array of options. From major broadband providers like Airtel, StarHub, Jio, Etisalat to upcoming players like Excitel, M1, WhizComms, this comparison website has an unbiased assortment of broadband plans.



“This is going to be the first proper broadband plan and other internet related services comparison website in India and the entire Asian region, which will not only help consumers but will be a great asset to the ISPs and OTT players for getting qualified traffic and organic reach,” says Mr. Stephen Suryawanshi (CEO, Shoogloo Group).



All in all, Broadband.asia is a powerful tool to eliminate ineffective broadband plans from the effective ones. Enabling consumers with options and technology, Broadband.asia enhances decision making.