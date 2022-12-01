Shop All The Wishlisted Pet Products! Zigly My Pet Days Are Back!

A healthy upbringing of fur buds is what every pet parent wants! Easy accessibility to premium pet care products and professional services plays a significant role in ensuring this goal. Zigly eases the efforts of pet owners with its comprehensive range of pet care offerings.

The prominent pet care brand puts its best foot forward in meeting the rising pet care demands. Zigly My Pet Days add to the excitement and convenience of pet parents in accessing the best of the pet care world. You can enjoy exclusive savings on branded pet products and pet care services. It’s coming live on 1st Dec 2022 and will continue till 8th Dec 2022. Grab these offers:

Shop for 2499 and get 250 OFF*

Buy 3 pet treats + Get 1 FREE* (can’t be clubbed with any other offer)

*T&C Apply

What are you waiting for? Shop for all your pet favorites only at Zigly's online pet store: www.zigly.com and fulfill furry’s every need with ease! Also, earn exclusive rewards on selected pet care offerings.

With these campaigns, Zigly makes the pet parenting journey easy, convenient, and worth it. Along with these offerings, pet parents can also access professional pet care services, including online vet consultation, dog grooming at home, pet vaccination, etc. You can book these services as per your schedule and give the much-needed pampering to your fur buddies from the comfort of your home!

Zigly is a one-stop shop for pet parents where they can get convenient and expert pet care offerings for their little bundles of joy. From a high-end branded pet product to a basic service, you can access everything for your fur buds at the Zigly pet care store. To know further about its offerings, reach out to Zigly’s team of experts and get the appropriate solution for pet care related concerns.

About Zigly

Zigly comes with the vision to offer the finest pet care through professional veterinary care, pet grooming, and training facilities. The premium pet care brand is here to make a pet parenting journey fun and fulfilling. Being one of the most trusted and convenient destinations for pet lovers, it makes accessibility to start-of-art grooming facilities, premium pet care, lifestyle products, and at-home and van grooming services easy. Book a session at your convenience and get the best dog grooming at your doorstep. Zigly intends to open 150 physical experience centers in the next five years.

Access premium pet care products and professional services at Zigly's online pet store or experience center.

For a smooth and hassle-free pet shopping experience, download the Zigly Android App.

