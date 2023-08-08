Shopkeeper Finance: Transforming Indian Retail with 1 Click Capital

India, August 8, 2023: 1 Click Capital, powered by CHP Finance Private Limited, proudly announces the launch of its Innovative product, Shopkeeper Finance, designed to empower and support shopkeepers across India. As the country's first non-banking financial company (NBFC) to provide unsecured payroll funding, 1 Click Capital has established itself as a unique and rapidly growing entity within the finance sector. Behind this remarkable endeavor stands Sachin Malik, the visionary Founder and Managing Director of 1 Click Capital, whose determination and unwavering commitment have propelled the company to its current success.

With humble beginnings, Sachin Malik founded 1 Click Capital with a mere five employees and a vision to revolutionize the finance market. Building upon the triumph of Payroll Funding, Sachin Malik recognized the need for a new product that would address the challenges faced by shopkeepers in the market. Consequently, the conception of 1 Click Retail took place, aimed at providing shopkeepers with the necessary financial resources to enhance their cash flow.

Shopkeepers serve as the backbone of the economy, yet their path is fraught with numerous obstacles. High competition, limited access to capital, technology, as well as a lack of customer loyalty due to the saturation of similar shops and brands in every neighborhood, impede their growth and success. Moreover, the inability to expand their business or hire new employees due to insufficient funds further compounds their difficulties.

1 Click capital: A groundbreaking solution:

1 Click Retail by 1 Click Capital offers an unsecured short-term financing solution, ranging from 50,000 to 5 lakhs. This pioneering shopkeeper financing tool empowers shopkeepers all over India and enables them to overcome the challenges they face daily. By granting shopkeepers access to essential capital, they can purchase inventory and supplies at the opportune moment. This newfound financial support will facilitate the resolution of their day-to-day financial needs and allow them to compete effectively with online retailers such as Amazon and Flipkart.

What are the benefits that the shopkeepers will enjoy by joining hands with 1 Click Capital?

It improves cash flow, ensuring timely payments to suppliers and avoiding penalties, thereby improving their credit rating. Effective inventory management becomes possible, preventing situations where shops run out of stock or are burdened with overstocked items that do not sell well. Enhanced inventory control enables improved customer service and stronger customer relationships.In times of financial strain and cash flow challenges, 1 Click Capital stands as a steadfast partner for shopkeepers, ready to provide effective solutions and facilitate the growth of their businesses.

