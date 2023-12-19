Shora Energy's EV Innovation to benefit consumers by earning Carbon Credits

According to the WHO, pollution globally claims over 7 million lives

annually of which more than 2 million are in India.



Vehicular emissions are a major cause of pollution. However it can be

solved by technology and innovation.



Shora Energy is a startup by IITians, former diplomats and young

scientists that has developed and patented a technology to address the very challenge.



Shora Energy's EVs based on Deep Tech purify the nearby air wherever

they go. In addition, they have a 200 percent higher range with the same

capacity of battery making them most efficient in the market.



Besides contributing towards the UN SDGs and Net Zero, Shora Energy's

EVs generate Carbon Credits which is first of its kind in the world

which contribute towards extra earnings and economic empowerment of the EV buyers.



In monetary terms, estimated monthly Carbon Credit earning of the owners of an EV 2 wheeler is INR 1500 and INR 4500 of a EV 3 wheeler

respectively.



Shora Energy has its own R&D and production center in the NCR and will start rolling out its highly affordable and eagerly awaited product line shortly.



The company also has a very strong and experienced production team that has executed multiple manufacturing projects in India and abroad. Shora Energy claims to have over 7000 pre-booking orders.



To take its patented technology and innovation overseas so that they can benefit the Global South, Shora Energy has also developed a partnership with Universidad Panamericana of Mexico which is amongst the leading research institutions of South America, and is in the process of exploring cooperation with Africa, MENA, EU, UK among others.