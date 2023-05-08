Should I Sell Dogecoin? Traders Union Experts Explained

Most major cryptocurrencies are pretty far from their all-time highs, including Bitcoin. But that does not mean you should cash out and forget about the crypto market altogether: many experts are sure it can recover pretty soon. According to Traders Union analysts, the market can grow back again in the next several years. Recently, they have published an updated prediction with their forecast for the DOGE price that stretches out to as far as 2035.

Why DOGE remains popular

Launched in 2013, Dogecoin was created as a joke but quickly became one of the most popular coins on the market. It holds the 9th place among all cryptocurrencies by market cap right now. While it was much more valuable in 2021 when it was publicly endorsed by Elon Musk and other celebrities, it’s not dead yet. The price has corrected significantly since the recent fall, and it seems to be growing slowly, following the overall market trend. This growth is driven by the strong community around DOGE which helps it remain popular and attract new investors. But that is not the only reason to believe in the coin.

The technology behind DOGE is rather effective and makes the coin faster and cheaper than BTC. It’s an important factor for long-term development. However, it’s still less functional than most other coins, and that limits its possibilities and prospects: for example, Dogecoin doesn’t have smart contracts. But the main question you probably want to see answered here is: should I sell Dogecoin or not?

Will DOGE actually grow back

Traders Union experts have analyzed the prospects of DOGE and came to a conclusion it will actually grow back in the coming years. They expect the coin to reach at least $0.11 by the end of 2023, but it is actually possible for DOGE to hit the bar of $0.15 by then if the market grows at a faster pace. Their predictions for 2025 suggest that the coin can cost $0.18 in the middle of that year and about $0.25 in the end.

In 2030, DOGE is expected to cost around $0.94, but it can surpass the $1 bar by the end of that year and reach $1.5 in 2031. In 2035, the experts expect it to cost somewhere around $2. Of course, these long-term forecasts can’t be too precise: after all, there are too many factors involved. But the general direction is clear: there are all chances that Dogecoin will grow back soon. If you have some DOGE, it is probably better to hold a little bit more.

What will become of other coins

Traders Union experts analyze other coins, too. In their latest Solana forecast, they’ve suggested SOL can reach $35 by the end of 2023. In 2025, it’s expected to cost somewhere around $65. That means it also remains an attractive investment right now, according to Traders Union analysts.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.