Should you become an instant personal loan guarantor?

A personal or consumer loan is when you borrow money for personal needs. For example, you can seek a personal loan for education, a wedding, to buy a flat, or to meet any other personal need. It can be an unsecured or secured loan, which you can seek from a loan app.

While you or someone around you is seeking a personal loan, it is essential to check some important factors. You must pay attention to the interest rate, fees, repayment terms, borrowing limits, and collateral requirements. But do you think lending a personal loan is so accessible? Yes, with PaySense, you can enjoy instant personal loans online.

To seek a personal loan, you should be a resident of India, and your age should be between 21 to 60 years. In addition, it would help if you were self-employed or a salaried individual with a minimum income of approximately 18 to 20,000 per month. While you want to enjoy instant personal loans online, you need to have valid documents. Documents like identity proof, proof of address, and income proof are required for a personal loan.

The personal loan was never easy, but things have changed a lot. To fulfil your requirements, you can seek an instant personal loan online ₹5000 to ₹5 lakh.

The best thing about an instant personal loan is that you can enjoy paperless documentation and affordable EMI plans. Not only this, but you cherish quick approvals and disbursals as well.

Earlier, applying for a personal loan was a lengthy and complicated procedure. But with the instant personal loan online facility, you need not worry about the credit history or the lengthy procedures. Everything is just a click away, so what are you worried about?

Who is a personal loan guarantor?

But do you know who a personal loan guarantor is? A guarantor is an individual who is responsible for the loan seeker's debt payment if they fail to pay for the loan. Anyone can be a guarantor, but mostly it is a family member or a friend.

Things to consider before being a guarantor

If someone asks you to be a guarantor, wait to say yes at once. Anyone can be a guarantor, but does anyone want to be one? Very few people accept to be a guarantor because it's pretty risky. So before becoming a guarantor for an instant personal loan online, keep these things in mind.

Be sure about it

Sometimes people say yes before knowing about what they are getting involved in. It would help if you were sure about everything before becoming a guarantor.

Loaning is complex, and being a guarantor is a much more difficult task. So, it would help if you understood everything regarding it. Not only this, but you should know what amount the borrower is loaning and the pros and cons of being a guarantor.

Know your borrower

Before you say yes to being a guarantor, you should know your borrower. Usually, guarantors are a part of family or close friends; do you know why? Because you can't trust everyone around you. It is always advised to become a guarantor for the one who is close to you and trustworthy.

Look for the credit history.

Understanding the concept and knowing your borrower is not enough to be a guarantor. It's easier to seek an instant personal loan online, but it isn't easy to trust someone and be a guarantor.

It might happen that you trusted your friend and became the guarantor but imagine what if he failed to pay the loan amount. Your world can turn upside down within minutes if you are asked to pay for someone else's loan. So, you should check the borrower's credit history.

Advantages and disadvantages of being a personal loan guarantor.

Being a personal loan guarantor for an instant personal loan online is a big responsibility that you hold. Like everything else, being a guarantor has several pros and cons.

Pros:

•You can help someone in fulfilling their requirements.

•If needed, you can borrow a higher amount of money.

Cons:

•You will be responsible for the borrower's loan payment.

•Your credit score can be affected.

• Your loaning ability would be limited.

Conclusion

Everything has pros and cons, similar to being a personal loan guarantor. You can be a guarantor, but it's better to consider a few things before being one.

You can seek a personal loan from various best loan apps in India. But PaySense offers you easy and better facilities than other apps.

