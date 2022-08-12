Should You Position into New Low Cap Cryptocurrencies?

The Ethereum blockchain has led the recovery from the cryptocurrency bear market over the last few weeks. The Ethereum token itself (ETH) recovered around 105%, compared to Bitcoin (BTC) which only recovered around 38%. The Ethereum ecosystem including some of its major blue-chip Layer 2 protocols have also surged, with both Uniswap (UNI) and Curve Finance (CRV) recovering 200%.

With the Ethereum ecosystem recovering so dramatically, this article will look into the reasons explaining this and propose a new cryptocurrency, Quilvius Token, that might be worth investing in if we are to return to a bull market.

Major Ethereum news

Anyone keeping up to date with the crypto and web3 space will know that the Ethereum network is about to undergo a major upgrade. Ethereum 2.0 has been in the works for years now, and the blockchain is on the cusp of transferring from itsProof of Work consensus to Proof of Stake. This will drastically reduce the Carbon footprint of Ethereum’s blockchain which has been heavily impeding institutional buy-in, not only to the ETH token but to crypto generally.

Should this transition go smoothly, Ethereum 2.0 will be fully operational by September 2022 and ETH transactions will be 99.95% more environmentally friendly. It isn’t difficult to imagine why this would make Ethereum a far more attractive investment for institutions around the world given the current climate situation.

Beyond the merge, Ethereum Layer 2 protocols continue to go from strength to strength. AAVE, Curve Finance and Uniswap have all been developing their technologies through this crypto bear market and have vastly strengthened the ETH ecosystem, leading the bullish sentiment that has been present in the markets over recent weeks.

Quilvius Token - Combining Education with Blockchain

The new Quilvius (token - QVIU) platform looks to enable new authors as well as readers and literature vendors into Web3. The ultimate aim here is to empower those without the capacity to write and read by giving them an accessible platform to buy, sell and browse books and other written media.

According to their whitepaper, Quilvius wants to create an ultimate library of media for even the most impoverished in the world, ensuring education and the ability to learn are open to all.

Their Whitepaper makes note of their particularly decentralised blockchain technology ensuring each user will be treated equally and no one individual can be given a bias. This fundamental focus on decentralisation echoes the theories behind the Ethereum developers; the Ethereum blockchain is by far the most secure and decentralised ecosystem available.

So does Quilvius merit a presale buy?

If you believe that blockchain technology has something to offer the literature and book industry then it is surely worth an investment. Arguably one of the most archaic industries, does the future of libraries exist on the blockchain and in Web3? Only time will tell but this project certainly has an interesting core concept behind it.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.