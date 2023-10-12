Showcasing Hitachi India’s Technological Prowess at the 15th IREE 2023 in New Delhi

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India The 15th International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE), is being organized at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Ministry of Railways of the Government of India.



The three-day event, which is one of the largest exhibitions of the rail transport industry in Asia, will see Hitachi showcase its distinctive technological capabilities for the rail sector including rolling stock, signalling, digital services, semiconductors and energy management components and systems.



Hitachi’s presence in India includes several businesses that span across railways, IT, energy, payments, e-education, e-healthcare, and railway components, which together cover an integral part of the urban mobility landscape. Hitachi in India has been an integral partner for over nine decades, offering its advanced solutions for urban mobility and Indian Railways helping build a seamless, safe, comfortable, and secure travel experience for billions. Hitachi will showcase its distinctive technological capabilities across Rolling Stock and Rail Control Line of Business which caters Propulsion System, Train Control and Management System, Predictive Maintenance system, electronic interlocking systems, surveillance solutions, Communication Based Train Control (CBTC), Train Protection Warning System (TPWS) and other state of art technology for mobility solutions.



This presence has seen Hitachi supporting the nation for decongesting and decarbonizing major Indian cities, by executing digital signalling systems for metro projects in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Noida. These metro systems are providing enhanced connectivity to cities across India using globally proven green and digital rail technologies across signaling, components, and surveillance.



Other crucial projects that Hitachi India has delivered include which contribute to the Indian economy and Quality of life:

1. ‘Western Dedicated Freight Corridor’ – The Golden Quadrilateral's four largest cities—Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata—are connected by this corridor, which unites the country. With its tried-and-true rail control technologies, including Electronic Interlocking, Train Monitoring and Diagnostic System, Train Protection and Warning System, Hitachi helps India build an efficient, cost-effective, and clean goods network.

2. ‘Gatiman Express’ – India’s first semi-high-speed train powered by Hitachi Rail ETCS Level I technology, and one of Asia’s largest Electronic Interlocking Systems at Juhi Yard, which allows operators to set as many as 973 routes in just a few clicks.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bharat Kaushal, Managing Director, Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd. shared – “Hitachi India’s partnership with the Indian Railways is a testament to our progressive vision of ensuring and building a resilient Railway infrastructure. We have been instrumental in supporting the Indian Railways across its mission to offer a distinguished travel experience to citizens through implementing multifarious projects covering the length and breadth of India. Indian Railways, the lifeline of the nation is a catalyst bonding Humans with Humans and Hitachi India is an integral part of this voyage that is touching the lives of billions, every day. Our cosmic technological superiority spread across, signalling, communication-based traffic control solutions, Electronic Interlocking is pivotal in constituting an agile multi-modal mobility environment. Hitachi India has been mounting its footprints in India through offering a holistic framework of Railway solutions including IT, Energy, Payments for both open and closed loop ticketing system. With over nine decades of cementing presence in India and presence of more than 28 business conglomerates along with a 33,000 strong yet competent workforce, we are committed to transforming the Urban Mobility Landscape for the nation.”

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the business structure of “Digital Systems & Services” - supporting our customers’ digital transformation; “Green Energy & Mobility” - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and “Connective Industries” - connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2023) totaled 10,881.1 billion yen, with 853 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 370,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.



About Hitachi Rail

Hitachi Rail is connecting the future of mobility - helping every passenger, customer and community enjoy the benefits of more seamless, sustainable journeys. The company's pioneering technology enables more than 18bn passenger journeys and helps to transport millions of tonnes of freight every year. As a trusted partner to operators around the world, Hitachi Rail delivers every part of the railway, from manufacturing and maintaining high speed bullet trains to digital signalling infrastructure and more.



Hitachi Rail is delivering value for its customers through Digital Transformation. The company's new Smart Mobility and Digital Asset Management solutions are cutting costs, carbon and congestion, while offering more choice and convenience to passengers than ever before. Hitachi Rail is becoming a climate change innovator by innovating greener products with its customers - such as battery trains, and through its commitment to reduce its own CO2 emissions to net zero by 2030.



Hitachi Rail’s reach is global, but its business is local - with success built on investing in the people and communities that it serves. With over 14,000 employees in 38 countries, the company is growing and looking to recruit diverse talent now.



Find out about more by visiting hitachirail.com or hitachirail.com/careers/.



About Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd.

Hitachi’s partnership with India dates to 1930s with importing of table fans and later on went on to supply steam engines followed by Turbines for the Bhakra Nangal Dam. Since then, Hitachi has been mounting its footprints in India and solidifying its position with presence of around 28 group companies (as of March 2023) and approximately 18,000 employees (as of March 2023) fuelling the transformation of India. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.co.in.

