Shriram Finance FDs: Build Your Investment Portfolio for Long-Term Financial Stability

Published on Feb 07, 2024 11:58 AM IST

Shriram Finance is a diversified financial services company in India, offering a range of financial products and services to over 30 million customers.

Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting out, Shriram Finance can guide you towards financial security and a brighter future.
ByHT Brand Studio

In today's dynamic financial landscape, building a robust portfolio requires careful planning and a diversified mix of instruments. Fixed Deposits (FDs) from Shriram Finance, a leading financial services conglomerate, can play a crucial role in ensuring stability and growth within your investment basket.

Shriram Finance boasts a rich legacy of trust and financial expertise, serving over 30 million customers across India. With a diverse portfolio of offerings ranging from vehicle financing to personal loans and wealth management solutions, Shriram Finance is a household name synonymous with financial security and reliability.

FDs: The Bedrock of Your Portfolio

Shriram Finance FDs offer a multitude of benefits that make them ideal investment vehicles for individuals seeking secure and predictable returns. Some key advantages include:

  • Guaranteed Returns: Unlike market-linked instruments, Shriram FDs offer guaranteed returns over the chosen tenure, providing peace of mind and financial stability.
  • Flexible Options: Shriram FDs cater to diverse financial goals and risk appetites with a wide range of tenures, starting from 12 months to 60 months.
  • Attractive Interest Rates: Shriram Finance offers up to 9.20% p.a.* (including 0.50%* p.a. for Senior Citizens and 0.10%* p.a. for Women) on its Fixed Deposits, ensuring your money grows steadily over time.
  • Safety and Security: Deposits with Shriram Finance are secure and rated "[ICRA]AA+ (Stable)" by ICRA and "IND AA+/Stable" by India Ratings and Research
  • Liquidity Options: Shriram Finance FDs come with flexible liquidity options, allowing you to access your funds before maturity in case of unforeseen circumstances.

Building a Balanced Portfolio with Shriram FDs

Shriram Finance FDs are not just stand-alone investment tools; they effectively complement other asset classes within your portfolio. Here's how:

  • Balancing Risk and Reward: FDs can act as a counterweight to high-risk investments like equities, mitigating overall portfolio volatility and providing a steady stream of income.
  • Achieving Short-Term Goals: FDs with shorter tenures are ideal for meeting short-term financial goals like vacations or down payments, ensuring liquidity when needed.
  • Long-Term Wealth Creation: Longer-term FDs can contribute significantly to long-term wealth creation, particularly for retirement planning or children's education.

Shriram Finance: Your Partner in Financial Planning

Shriram Finance understands that financial planning is not a one-size-fits-all approach. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting out, Shriram Finance can guide you towards financial security and a brighter future.

About Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance is a leading diversified financial services company in India, offering a comprehensive range of financial products and services to over 30 million customers. The company has a strong presence across 2,900+ branches in India and a diversified portfolio that includes vehicle financing, personal loans, gold loans, deposits, business loans and more. Shriram Finance is committed to building a better financial future for its customers and supporting the economic growth of India.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. The article does not constitute financial advice.

Follow Us On