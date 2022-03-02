Shubhang Arora of Yashoda group - A pioneer of Materiovigilance in India

Even though Materiovigilance is still in its infancy, the concept is not new to India because here safety, quality, and performance of medical devices are regulated as per Drug & Cosmetic Acts, 1940 and Rules, 1945. To regulate the import, manufacture, sales, and distribution of medical devices, Government of India in consultation with the Drugs technical advisory board has recently brought out Medical Devices Rules, 2017. It was notified on January 31, 2017 and came into force from January 1, 2018. Even before that DGCI launched materiovigilance program of India (MvPI) at Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), Ghaziabad on July 6, 2015. Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital, Kaushambi joined this journey of patient safety & quality with IPC through its Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI) on 14th April, 2016.

Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital, Kaushambi was recognized as an Adverse Drug Reaction Monitoring Center by Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India to be the First Private Hospital to be recognized in UP & Delhi-NCR as AMC. Since then, Yashoda-Kaushambi has been working continuously hand in hand with PvPI for training personnel from India as well as abroad. These training programs include classroom sessions, hospital tours to know the process of adverse drug reaction monitoring and practical training. It’s a matter of pride that Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital, Kaushambi hosted a 12 member team from US-FDA on 13.03.2018 which included Dr Gerald D Pan, Dr. Audemola Dormola, Dr Sudhir Kulkarni and others to showcase the best practices for Adverse Drug Reaction Monitoring. Yashoda-Kaushambi had been instrumental in training the pharmacovigilance personnel from South Asia (Bangladesh, Indonesia, etc.) and African Continent.

In this endeavor of patient safety, Yashoda-Kaushambi joined the new initiative of Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission as Materiovigilance Programme of India (MvPI) in 2019 to monitor the safety of medical devices in the country and on Sept 30, 2019 became the First Private Hospital to be recognized in UP & Delhi-NCR as Medical Device Monitoring Center (MDMC). Inline to MvPI, the institution established the objectives to protect the health and ensure the safety of device users and others by reducing the recurrences of adverse events and malfunctions. Awareness programmes are arranged to create awareness so that all types of adverse events related to medical devices irrespective of whether they are known or unknown, serious or nonserious, frequent or rare can be reported. Also ensured that any malfunction or deterioration in characteristics or performance of medical devices or inaccuracy in labeling or instructions for use is to be reported. Yashoda-Kaushambi as MDMC collects and review the completeness of medical device-associated adverse events (MDAE), analyse failure mode effect, assess causality as per the standard operating procedures (SOP), and send the monthly consolidated report to National collaborating centre i.e. IPC.

It is expected that effective implementation of this program will safeguard the safety of device users substantially by preventing the recurrence of adverse effects and reducing the risk associated with the use of medical devices. Yashoda-Kaushambi is committed to communicate the safety information on the use of medical devices to various stakeholders to minimize the risk and emerge as a national center of excellence for materiovigilance activities in the coming time. This will aid in regulatory decisions and recommendations on safe use of medical devices being made using data generated from India.

The article has been authored by Shubhang Arora, Executive Director, Yashoda Group of Super Specialty Hospitals