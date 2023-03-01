Shubhashish Homes buys 2.2 acres of land in Mansarovar Extension, Jaipur

Shubhashish Homes on 28th February, 2023 announced that it has purchased 2.2 acres of land in Mansarovar Extension, Jaipur.

Shubhashish Group is promoted by Mr. JK Jajoo who is the Chairman of the group.

Speaking on the Acquisition, Mr Mohit Jajoo (CEO & Executive Director, Shubhashish Homes) said, "This land Acquisition is in line with our Growth Strategy and also our earlier announcement of the last Year where we announced that we will Sign up one land in addition to Shubhashish Geeta.

"Shubhashish Geeta has been a landmark project for Jaipur & it is one of the most successful project in terms of Sales and delivery.

"We have already launched the Last Phase of Shubhashish Geeta & are running before time for Handover of Phase 2 of the project.

"For this land we have acquired, the Saleable potential of this land is approximately 2.3 Lac Sq. Ft. & we see an investment of Approx ₹120 Crores in this upcoming project.

"We are in Final Stages of closing 2 more Land deals in FY 23-24 &

"We are into lookout of More land Deals in & around the city & should close more Land deals in the coming Quarters.

"We Envision, being one of the leading Developers in Rajasthan."

