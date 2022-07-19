Shweta Singh won VG Mrs India Finesse IInd Runner Up & Mrs India Uttarakhand '22

Shweta Singh won the title of VG Mrs India Finesse IInd Runner Up 2022 and also bagged the title of VG Mrs India Uttarakhand 2022 in the Grand Finale of the 3rd Season of VG MISS & MRS. INDIA 2022, A National Premier Beauty Pageant-an initiative of Visionara Global. She has also won the title of Best National Costume and The Popular Queen award.

Mrs Shweta Singh is an Interior Designer and Social Worker by profession. She is the founder of Shweta Arts – The Interior design company. Currently, she is also associated with Non-Profit Organisations like Blessings NGO, Mankind Care Foundation, Sai Ashraya, and Sikh Virsa Seva Society. She loves to get surrounded by children and therefore engages herself with the most of the time.

Shweta Singh belongs from Uttarakhand, currently staying in Delhi. She has 3 daughters and a very supportive husband. She has done her Graduation from Roorkee, Uttarakhand.

This Beauty pageant was held in The Umrao, Gurgaon. The VG MISS & MRS INDIA 2022 BEAUTY PAGEANT was powered by TESLA POWER USA-An Alkaline Water Purifiers.

Kunal Kapoor (Bollywood Actor), Aarushi Nishank ( Bollywood Actor), Amitabh Srivastava (Director at I Media International), Vicky Ahuja (Sufi Singer and Shayar), Mahir Khan ( Producer of Mahir Films), Dr Varun Katyal ( Celebrity Nutritionist), Jyoti Kalash (IAS), Ms Batul Ali (Director and CEO at IDA), Dr GD Singh (Founder of AACCI), Harish Chandra ( President of Indian Achievers Forum and Editor of achiever world.) and other famous personalities judged the beauty pageant.

The show was Organised by Binita Srivastava, the founder of VG MISS AND MRS. INDIA. All the contestants of the Finale were chosen from thousands of applicants from India & abroad after online auditions. The Finalists had to go through 5 days of grooming & training sessions from morning 5 am to 11 pm every day. Grooming was done by Samiksha Singh, Miss India Asia 2019, and Choreography & Show Direction was done by Yash Shelar from Mumbai. Life Coaching was given by Mahima Mamgain, Artistic Life Coach, Madhu Pandit, Inner Wellness Coach, and Bannya Basu, Image Consultant. The Celebrity Nutritionist was Dr Varun Katyal and the Smile Partner was Dr Nida Khateeb. The VG MISS & MRS INDIA 2022 BEAUTY PAGEANT SHOW was conceptualized, Directed, and Produced By Binita Shrivastava, Founder & National Director.

Shweta Singh's husband and her daughters have supported her in accepting this challenge and participating in the competition to showcase her talent on such a big platform.

Shweta Singh is a very hard-working lady interested in modelling and fashion. Winning this title she has shown all women that if you believe in yourself and know you can do it then no one can stand against you. She believes in her potential, she says that everyone who comes into the world has to go but if people can remember you even afterward you are gone then you have meaning in your life. The pageant was a gateway to the beauty industry for Mrs Shweta Singh, she loves to explore new ventures.

Mrs Shweta Singh has the vision to pursue. She has fed many slums and poor people and provided them with basic needs in her locality and wants to take it on a larger scale which was possible through this platform. This is what a true Pageant winner is like, having beauty with a purpose.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.