SIBM Pune hosts seminar on publishing in high-impact journals

India, 21st June 2023: SIBM (Symbiosis Institute of Business Management) Pune recently hosted on its campus a session titled 'Publishing in High Impact Journals' on 20th June 2023, conducted by esteemed academics, Professor Ts. Dr. Ooi Keng Boon, FASc & Dean UCSI Graduate Business School, Malaysia and Professor Dr. Garry Tan Wei Han, Professor, Editor-in-Chief, UCSI Press, UCSI Graduate Business School. During the session, the reputed academics drew from their vast experience in the education sector and shared their notes on gaining visibility and success via first-rate research in the vast and competitive world of academia.

Being a constituency of the renowned centre of academic excellence, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) (SIU), and one of the foremost B-schools in India, SIBM Pune has always been synonymous with imparting implementable learning that is rooted in thorough research. Therefore, reflecting the spirit of learning at SIBM Pune, the aim of the session on publishing in reputed journals was a comprehensive guide for the research scholars and faculty members of SIBM Pune in further strengthening their foothold in academia and furthering the legacy of SIU.

Speaking about the session, Dr Ramakrishnan Raman – Director, SIBM, Pune stated “The session was of great value to research scholars pursuing their doctoral programme at Symbiosis International (Deemed University). The session also gave critical insights on aspects related to publishing in high-impact journals to the faculty members and the research scholars who attended the session. We hope that the session would boost the already robust academic foundation of SIBM, Pune, which, since its inception, has been dedicated to producing high-end research. ”

Further, to illustrate how value-driven the session was, it suffices to take a cursory glance at the extensive academic track record of the invited professors. Aside from his core teaching positions, Ts. Dr. Ooi Keng-Boon, FASc (DEng, Ph.D.) is a Fellow of the Academy of Sciences Malaysia (FASc) with research interests in information systems and industrial management. With Several hundred papers under their belt in international refereed journals indexed to the Web of Science, the academician has more than 100 papers published in journals rated A /A*- by ABDC 2022 Journal Quality List. The professor’s works have been featured in world-class publications including Harvard Data Science Review, Tourism Management, Decision Support Systems, Information and Management, Information Technology and People, IEEE Transactions on Engineering Management, and International Journal of Production Research, among others. Moreover, Ts. Dr. Ooi Keng-Boon has to his credit many honours such as being e has been listed in the World’s Top 2% of the Most-Cited Scientists in the field of 'Business and Management' by the Stanford University List from 2020 to 2022 or being among the World’s Top 5 Most Productive and Influential authors who had published research papers in the journal ‘Industrial Management and Data Systems (IMDS)' (1994-2019). He was also ranked #3 in Malaysia and #182 in the World in the field of ‘Business and Management’ based on the Discipline H-index by Research.com (as of 21st December 2022).

Similarly, Dr. Garry Wei-Han Tan is a Professor at the UCSI Graduate Business School, UCSI University. He has been acknowledged as among the "World’s 10 Most Productive and Influential Authors" in Mobile Commerce, Social Commerce and Mobile Payment in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. Also, he was the recipient of the Outstanding Reviewer Award by Industrial Management and Data Systems (2018) (Emerald), Internet Research (2019) (Emerald), Emerald Outstanding Contribution Award (2020) (Emerald), and Most Downloaded Articles for Technology in Society and Journal of Retailing and Consumer Services (2020) (Elsevier), and other accolades for his unwavering commitment to quality reviewing and research paper publication. He has published over 90 papers in leading academic journals such as the Journal of Production Research (SCI; SCIE; ABDC A), Tourism Management (SSCI; ABS A*), Journal of Business Research (SSCI; ABDC A), International Journal of Information Management (SSCI; ABDC A*), and many more. . It is worth noting that, about 62 percent of his papers currently ranked “A*” and “A”, according to the Australian Business Deans Council (ABDC) Journal Quality List, while his work is cited over 8300 times with a current h-index of 43. The leading researcher is currently the Brand Ambassador for Emerald Publishing East Asia and also the Associate Editor of Industrial Management and Data Systems, and the International Journal of Bank Marketing. Finally, Prof Tan is one of the World's Top 2 % Scientists according to a report published by Stanford University in 2022.

All in all, SIBM Pune successfully hosted an insightful session for researchers and budding academics, and in the coming days as well the institute continues to stride on its path of excellence.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.