SIBM Pune uses artificial intelligence based gamified assessment for admission and also makes the process inclusive

Established in 1978, Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) Pune has emerged as a hotspot for equipping industries with managers who are dynamic and ready to embrace a future with infinite possibilities. Nestled in the beautiful hills of Lavale, Pune, the institute boasts of a sprawling 300-acre campus and world-class infrastructure.

The institute offers a two-year MBA program with specializations in Marketing, Human Resources, Operations, Finance, and Data Analytics along with a unique MBA in Innovation and Entrepreneurship program for budding entrepreneurs. SIBM Pune has a strong focus on the industry-relevant curriculum and an emphasis on research and innovation along with a close relationship with the corporate world, which allows it to stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and requirements.

There are around one hundred students who aspire to join SIBM Pune and the institute is also known for its innovative and seamless admission process. The admissions process is designed to assess a candidate’s overall personality. The Written Ability Test evaluates the candidate’s creativity, imagination, and clarity while the Group Exercise examines one’s ability to come to a consensus about a topic.

SIBM Pune became one of the first B-schools in the country to incorporate Artificial Intelligence based gamified assessments in the admissions process in the year 2023.

The students who were shortlisted for the GEPIWAT (Group Exercise – Personal Interview and Written Assessment Test) based on their percentile scored in SNAP (Symbiosis National Aptitude Test) were asked to play a set of online games, which generated a specific set of reports. These reports gave scores on multitasking abilities, risk-taking propensity, and aspects related to the candidate being an introvert or an extrovert. Gamified Assessments have several benefits over traditional methods, including increased engagement and motivation, improved retention of information, and more accurate measurement of student understanding. Using gamification, SIBM Pune could get an understanding on the candidates’ ability to multitask, their ability to recognize emotions and also could get to know if the candidate was easy going or meticulous, conformist or imaginative, shows empathy or is arrogant etc.

Speaking about this initiative Dr Ramakrishnan Raman, Director SIBM Pune shared that “The Insights gathered using the gamification process were added to the candidates' profiles and helped the panelists in understanding them better. The reports helped the panelists in judging the candidate’s cognitive ability”

Gamification can be a useful tool in the evaluation of students, as it can increase engagement, and encourage creativity. Also, Gamification can help make the evaluation process more engaging for students, which can increase their motivation to participate and perform well. The gamification reports helped the panelist while they measured the student’s skill and knowledge along with aspects like soft skills, ability to collaborate, problem-solving skills, and critical thinking abilities. The panelists were amazed by this holistic approach to reviewing a student’s candidature.

Every year, a variety of Diversity & Inclusion initiatives are put into place, all while firmly sticking to the university ideal of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam." The Aspirant Relations Team of SIBM Pune ensures that each and every candidate experiences the same joy and excitement of receiving a call letter. Differently abled candidates can hear the voice-recorded call letters by scanning a QR code as well as a constant support is provided through the dedicated helpline. All introductory and onboarding videos have been translated into Indian Sign Language by an ISL interpreter to help aspirants with hearing disabilities. Closed captions are also displayed on the screen to further aid understanding of the videos and any instructions that the admissions team provides.The students who volunteered for the admissions process were made aware of the unique requirements of candidates who are differently abled while also demonstrating empathy and respect. All applicants had access to instruction films (ISL translated) demonstrating how to navigate the online platform prior to the admissions process commencing.

