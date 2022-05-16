SICSR opens MSc (CA) admission 2022: Apply now!

India, 16th May 2022: Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR), Pune, a pioneer in computer education and IT programmes is inviting registrations for its distinguished MASTER OF SCIENCE (MSc) IN COMPUTER APPLICATION programme. M.Sc. Computer Applications (CA) is a 2-year long postgraduate programme that deals with the theoretical as well as practical aspects of computer applications. Aspirants looking to take admission to the programme can apply by visiting the institute website.

With digitization at its peak, SICSR’s M.Sc. Computer Applications can help aspirants create a multi-faceted career in the IT industry. Students who opt for this programme to learn IT and information not only about computer and information technology but also in communication, organization, and management.

The IT industry and the requirement for professionals in the field of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Science, the demand for Computer Science Engineers and IT professionals has been increasing. The programme is focused on current trends in technology and equips students to analyse data, for building intelligent systems.

The course offers the following areas of specialization:

● Software Development

● Data Science

● Systems Security

Highlighting SICSR’s pedagogical approach, Dr. Jatinderkumar R. Saini, Professor and Director, SICSR said, “Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR) is a popular choice among students for its industry-endorsed curriculum, placement assistance, and international university association. Our broad portfolio of academic IT programmes, our talented and diverse student body, and our dedicated faculty members work together to create an educational experience that is relevant and enriching.”

Dr. Jatinderkumar R. Saini, Professor and Director, SICSR further added, “Information Technology is a constantly evolving field where new concepts and technologies are leading to the development of new products and innovative applications. Our M.Sc. Computer Applications programme has been designed keeping in mind the vital role of IT in the development of next-generation technologies and imparts industry-ready education to aspirants.”

At SICSR, experiential learning is a crucial aspect of the educational process, and M.Sc. Computer Applications (CA) provide students a comprehensive framework for understanding by integrating theoretical foundations with extensive practical work in the labs and hands-on experience. Intending to develop industry-ready and globally competent students, SICSR, Pune offers a state-of-the-art infrastructure for high-quality IT and computer education. SICSR offers aspirants seeking a smart career in the IT field, that satisfies national and international standards.

Graduates from any recognized Institution of National Importance with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes) are eligible to enroll in the admission process for SICSR’s M.Sc. Computer Applications (CA) programme.

SICSR campus offers a good cultural mix with an emphasis on all-round development through sport and extra-curricular activities, Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR) is a popular choice among students for its industry-endorsed curriculum, placement assistance, and international university partnerships that allow student, faculty, and research exchange to flourish.

For more details, please visit: https://www.sicsr.ac.in/programmes/msc-ca/

