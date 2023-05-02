SICSR's BCA (Honours) Programme: Empowering Students with Latest Technology and Industry Trends

Pune, May 2, 2023: Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR) is inviting applications to its highly acclaimed Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) Hons programme, designed to make students industry-ready. The programme aims to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the highly competitive field of computer science. Students who are interested in pursuing a career in the IT industry can apply for the programme and take the first step towards a successful career.

Speaking about the BCA (Honours) programme, Prof. Dr. Jatinderkumar R. Saini, Director, SICSR said, “Our BCA (Honours) programme is designed to provide students with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in the IT industry. We have incorporated experiential learning pedagogy into our curriculum to ensure that our students gain practical experience and are industry-ready when they graduate. We are confident that our BCA (Honours) programme will help students build successful careers in the IT industry.”

The four-year, full-time BCA (Honours) programme at SICSR is designed to provide students with a strong foundation in computer science, programming languages, and database management systems. In addition to classroom learning, the programme includes experiential learning pedagogy such as guest lectures, workshops, and live projects. This approach helps students gain practical experience and apply their knowledge to real-world scenarios. The programme also includes a mandatory six-month internship that enables students to gain hands-on experience and understand the industry's functioning.

The BCA (Honours) programme is different from the regular BCA programme in terms of the additional in-demand courses and research-oriented practical exposure on offer, namely — Cloud-based solution architecture, Advanced Cyber Security, Data Visualisation, High-Performance Computing, Computer Forensics – Detection and Prevention of IT Frauds, Ethics in Research, and Intellectual Property Rights amongst others. These are designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills required to excel in the software industry, academia, research, entrepreneurial pursuit, and other information technology-enabled services.

The placement figures for SICSR's BCA programme have been consistently impressive. In the last academic year, the institute witnessed 100% placements of eligible students for its BCA (Honours) programme. The highest package offered was INR 21.5 LPA. SICSR's placement cell works tirelessly to ensure students get the best possible opportunities. The institute has partnerships with leading companies like D. E. Shaw India Pvt Ltd, Deloitte, Philips, Titan and ZS Associates, among others.

According to industry reports, the IT industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8% from 2021 to 2026. This means there will be a significant demand for skilled IT professionals in the coming years. SICSR's BCA (Honours) programme is specifically designed to cater to this demand and ensure that students are industry-ready when they graduate.

SICSR has always been at the forefront of technical education, and its BCA (Honours) programme is a testament to its commitment to providing students with the best education and training. The institute has a highly acclaimed faculty, world-class infrastructure, and industry partnerships. The BCA (Honours) programme has been designed keeping in mind the latest technologies and industry trends. The curriculum is updated regularly to ensure that the students are well-equipped to face the challenges of the IT industry.

To know more, visit - https://www.sicsr.ac.in/programmes/bca/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}