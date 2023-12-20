SICSR's Leading-edge Information Technology and Digital Transformation Programmes Redefine Career Horizons

India, 19th December, 2023: In today's dynamic digital landscape, Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR) offers aspiring leaders a unique opportunity through it’s cutting-edge two-year integrated MBA programme that specializes in Information Technology (IT) and Digital Transformation (DT), equipping students for excellence in the evolving field of Computer Studies. Aspiring candidates can apply for SICSR via the official link before 13th January 2024.

“SICSR’s overarching vision has consistently centered around fostering international understanding through the delivery of high-quality education. In alignment with this commitment, our courses are meticulously crafted to nurture critical thinking skills and guide students in applying theoretical knowledge to real-world scenarios. Anticipating a promising future, we eagerly await the arrival of the next cohort of management students, ready to provide them with a foundation for success” quotes Dr. Jatinderkumar R. Saini, Director, Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR).

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

SICSR’s MBA in Digital Transformation strategically aligns with the nation’s ‘Digital India Initiative’. Graduates from this programme emerge as leaders of digital change in sectors like Social Media, Healthcare, and International Business, demonstrating mastery in AI, Cloud computing, Business Intelligence, and Data Visualization for success in today's tech-driven world.

Furthermore, the institute’s Information Technology focused MBA programme merges technology and management, offering specializations in Banking, Data Analytics, IT Management, Marketing, and Software Project Management. Graduates are primed for key roles, such as Application Programmer, Business Analyst, or Data Analyst. Moreover, Experiential learning, via case studies and co-curricular activities, sharpens leadership and management skills.

Awards and Accolades: Recognizing Academic Excellence

The institute’s commitment to academic excellence is reflected in its accolades.

SICSR secured the fifth position for MBA (IT) in the GHRDC-CSR Best B-Schools Survey 2022.

In the Outlook-ICare India MBA Rankings 2022, SICSR claimed the seventh spot in the category of Top Private B-Schools in Pune.

Pathways to Success: Strong Placement Records and Industry Connections

The institute’s placement cell plays a pivotal role in providing students with career opportunities. Notable placements include a remarkable 90 LPA for its postgraduate programme and a substantial 21.50 LPA for its undergraduate programme in 2023. Strategic partnerships with industry giants like Deloitte, PwC, EY, HSBC, Colgate, Veritas ensure long-term career growth and success for its students.

With over 20,000 alumni contributing their expertise in IT, entrepreneurship, and various sectors, SICSR's network serves as an invaluable resource for guidance and mentorship. This extensive network extends beyond classroom walls, aiding current students in their journey toward success.

State-of-the-Art Campus: A Hub for Academic Excellence

SICSR's campus is a testament to its commitment to providing a conducive learning environment. Boasting a wifi-enabled campus with a bandwidth of 120 Mbps, 12 classrooms, 5 computer labs, and two A/V halls with wifi capabilities, the institution ensures that students and faculty have the tools necessary for academic success.

In conclusion, SICSR stands tall as one of the oldest Symbiosis institutes, shaping the landscape of business studies related to Information Technology and Digital Transformation for 38 years. It’s wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, aligned with industry needs, positions it as a notable institution. The institute continues to lead the way in technology-business interactions with its distinguished faculty and curriculum.

To get more information, please visit: Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.