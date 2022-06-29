Siddharth Mahadevan & Lil Sidley on MFN Anthem by Tiger Shroff!

Popular Bollywood singer Siddharth Mahadevan and Rapper Lil Sidley made a stunning collaboration on the Official Anthem song for Matrix Fight Night by Tiger Shroff.

Siddharth Mahadevan comes back with another impressive project that doesn't only reinstate his position as a leading singer, songwriter, and composer, but also gives his fans something to vibe to at the moment. After coming into the limelight through his song, Zinda, which he sang in the 2013 film, Bhaag Milkha Bhag, he has gone on to work with numerous music directors, composers, and actors to deliver quality music for movies. Some of his best works include his Malang song in Dhoom 3 where he works with Pritam as the composer. His last work on a movie was Nok Jhok in the 2020 movie, Chhapaak. Now he is bringing his expertise and deep knowledge of music composition as well as his sweet sonorous voice to this project.

Lil Sidley, the new generation rap singer, and composer is quickly becoming the face of Hyderabad Rap. He started his musical journey at the very young age of 14 and now is making a name for himself in the Bollywood and Tollywood music industry. Versed in the conceptual art of storytelling through well-thought lyrics, the young and talented rapper is bringing his voice and talent to the Official Anthem song for Matrix Fight Night by Tiger Shroff.

Tiger Shroff, whose real name is Jai Hemant "Tiger" Shroff is one of the leading Bollywood actors in the industry at the moment. After starring in many commercially acclaimed movies such as Heropanti, War, and Baaghi, Tiger Shroff has wowed Bollywood fans with his impressive acting skills and talent. He is one of the highest-paid actors in the industry, and rightfully so, as he is an actor of immense skill and talent.

He is coming out with another incredible project, Matrix Fight Night, and he collaborated with singer Siddhartha Mahadevan and fast-rising rapper Lil Sidley to produce the official Anthem song for the project.

Now, given the quality of the people lined out in this project, it is not out of place to expect a high-quality song. This expectation was met and exceeded as the anthem turned out to be outstanding and impressive. It has the imprint of a talented and professional composer, and other participants carried out their end perfectly on the track.

The track which features a perfect blend of instrumentation, melody, and lyrical excellence, starts with a harmonious foray of drums and percussion before the melodious voice of Siddharth Mahadevan sets us off on a high-tempo track.

The track allows the melody from Siddharth Mahadevan to set the mood for the project before Lil Sidley raps about dexterity, grit, and valor, which would be experienced on the Matrix Fight Night show. In summary, the track is a brilliant body of work that reeks of the musical excellence that you can only get from Siddharth Mahadevan and Lil Sidley.

The track is available for streaming on YouTube and other music streaming platforms.

