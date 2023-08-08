Siddharth Shankar's Latest Tracks 'Barsaat Mein' and 'Dard 2.0' Gain Massive Fan Appreciation

Siddharth Shankar, widely known as Sidvidrocks, the voice behind hit songs like "Ishq Na Hove," "Banke Tera," "Royega," and "Sau Dafa," has recently delighted his fans with the release of two new tracks - "Barsaat Mein" and "Dard 2.0." Both songs have already garnered immense appreciation from his dedicated followers. The popularity of these songs is evident as they have also been featured on the Latest Love Tunes Spotify Playlist.

Siddharths' online presence is nothing short of remarkable. Boasting a massive YouTube following of 2.3 million subscribers, his videos have collectively amassed over 270 million views. Additionally, his popularity extends to social media, with 3.7 million followers on both Facebook and Instagram. Some of his videos consistently attract over 100 million views, attesting to his wide appeal and growing fan base.

Beyond his musical accomplishments, Siddharth Shankar is the Founder of Shankar Films, showcasing his multifaceted talents as an entrepreneur and creative visionary. However, Siddharth's journey to success was not without its challenges. His YouTube venture began in 2011, where he initially shared music covers, live band performances, and online guitar tutorials. While this initial effort gained him around 10,000 subscribers and some initial traction, consistent views remained elusive, leading to some disappointment.

(L-R): 'Barsaat Mein' and 'Dard 2.0'

Nevertheless, Siddharth’s perseverance and dedication to his craft ultimately paid off. On Spotify, he has now amassed an impressive 50,000 monthly listeners, further solidifying his position as a rising star in the music streaming platform.

Fans eagerly await his upcoming projects, "Kya Yahi Pyaar Hai" and "Kaali Car," both scheduled for release in August 2023. Each song promises a unique and captivating experience, with one embracing the indie genre and the other falling under the pop category. Siddharth’s exploration of diverse themes and genres showcases his artistic versatility and commitment to pushing creative boundaries. Visit - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ktjM-Trw8-I

As Siddharth’s melodious tunes continue to mesmerize audiences, his journey from a talented musician to a digital sensation serves as a testament to his unwavering dedication and exceptional creative prowess in the dynamic and competitive music industry. With each new release, Siddharth’s influence and impact on the music scene are bound to reach new heights, captivating hearts worldwide.

