SIDTM offers its coveted MBA in DTM with three specializations via SNAP 2023; applications close on 23rd November 2023

India, 2nd November 2023: Symbiosis Institute of Digital and Telecom Management (SIDTM), a management school based in Pune, is all set to offer aspiring candidates its specialized MBA in Digital and Telecom Management. Candidates can apply for the MBA programme via SNAP 2023 to help students have a seamless application process with three specializations in Analytics and Finance; Systems and Finance, and Marketing and Finance. Aspiring candidates can join the SIDTM cohort by registering through SNAP official link. The last day of applying for SIDTM is the 9th of January, 2024.

This year, the registration process for SNAP 2023 commenced on August 23, 2023, and the last date of registration and payment is on 23rd November 2023. To get the world of opportunities, one should start registering for SNAP 2023. Furthermore, there will be three dates for the computer-based test: the first test will be conducted on the 10th December, the second on the 17th December, and the last test on the 22nd December, 2023.

To welcome the enthusiastic batch of students, Dr. CA. Abhijit Chirputkar, Director, SIDTM said, “As a pioneer institute responding to dynamic changes in the field of Digital and Telecommunications, we aim to develop world-class Technology Business Leaders, who can navigate challenges in the dynamic and ever-changing technology business landscape. SIDTM strongly emphasizes an academic environment with industry exposure, international exposure which makes our students industry-ready. The programme is aimed at building a competitive learning environment through a broad curriculum encompassing classroom teaching, valuable industry inputs, research projects, case study-based teaching, simulations, lab sessions, industrial visits and international faculty members delivering sessions on the specific topics. To offer excellence, we also put our efforts into the syllabus that always gets updated based on the faculty, industry, and alumni feedback and industry requirements. We also include intensive case studies to nurture our students’ understanding of business scenarios.”

Furthermore, the highest package for the academic year 2021-2023 reached ₹ 27.83 lakhs per annum, the average package for this batch stood at 12.78 LPA. To gauge the quality of education at SIDTM, one needs to look at the prestigious organizations that participate in the placement drive such as Bain Capability Centre, EY, PwC, Protiviti, Deloitte, Gartner, Google, Airtel, IBM, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, TATA Capita, and many more. SIDTM has consistently achieved international placements in the last few years.

As a part of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) (SIU), Symbiosis Institute of Digital and Telecom Management (SIDTM) always aims to stay at the forefront and always try to come up with innovative educational approaches, ranking among the top MBA institutes in India. One of the significant expansions of the institute is helping students to apply for their dream courses through SNAP 2023 highlighting that SIDTM is a pivotal contributor to the global technology business education.

With the advancements of technology with innovations and approaches, SIDTM has intake of 150 students with three specializations consisting of Marketing & Finance, Systems & Finance, and Analytics & Finance, with 60:60:30 as intake respectively.

What makes SIDTM different from other MBA institutes in India is the focus on the technology business, special labs dedicated to understanding of various technologies, industrial visits, international exposure in specific areas, industry focused trainings and focus on the research & innovations so that students can improve their existing skills in the digital and telecom industry. Furthermore, SIDTM has strong ties and network with the world-class companies and business leaders.

SIDTM’s commitment to offering emerging subjects such as Analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT), Financial Technologies, Smart devices, Cloud Infrastructure, Data center, Cybersecurity, Telecom technologies including 5G, Digital Marketing, and Blockchain, etc., has made itself a Centre of learning and excellence. It will be a unique opportunity for students if they start looking at this opportunity and start registering through SNAP official link .

To know more about it, visit SIDTM | SNAP Institute

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!