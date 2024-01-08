SIDTM's Advanced Pedagogy Prepares Students for Industry 4.0. - Join the Cohort

India, 5th January 2024: Symbiosis Institute of Digital and Telecom Management (SIDTM), under the legacy of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), (SIU), adapts its curriculum to meet industry-wide demands. The institute introduces a forward-thinking curriculum designed to equip students with the necessary skills for contemporary business challenges through its MBA (Digital and Telecom Management) programme. The programme is specifically designed to equip both students and professionals with essential skills for reshaping management education in the Industry 4.0 era.

Reflecting on the new pedagogical approach, Dr. CA. Abhijit Chirputkar, Director, SIDTM, said, "SIDTM's core focus in Industry 4.0 education is to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of both technology and business. We envision a classroom where discussions go beyond theory; where systems, marketing, and analytics meet seamlessly - training future leaders who will navigate this era with confidence and expertise."

Innovation and dual specializations

The institution’s MBA programme has a dual specialization approach, integrating finance with core specialisations such as Systems, Marketing, and Analytics. This possesses a deep knowledge of finance. Specializations include:

Systems and Finance: This caters to technology managers responsible for business processes and project management.

Marketing and Finance: Strikes a balance between technology and marketing, preparing students for both B2B and B2C scenarios.

Analytics and Finance: Introduced in 2017, it addresses the rising demand for data science and analytics professionals, with a curriculum focused on industry tools and certifications.

Noteworthy National Rankings

In recognition of its dual specialisation approach, the institute has garnered rankings in various national surveys.

Symbiosis Institute of Digital and Telecom Management ranked 50th among the top B-schools in India. Symbiosis also achieved 32nd among 1300 eligible colleges and 21st among the top private B-schools in India based on placement and entry standards.

GHRDC ranking of B-Schools 2022: SIDTM was awarded 10th rank as the Top Eminent B-School of Super Excellence, among 250 B-schools.

Reinforcing its position among India's premier B-Schools, SIDTM takes an extremely selective approach in accepting its 150 annual admissions, with 60:60:30 divided between Marketing and finance; Systems and finance; and Analytics and finance specializations, respectively. Admission decisions are transparent and merit-based while emphasizing the significance of internal tests such as Business Statistics, Network Concepts and Components, and Essentials of Marketing Management within their first semester.

SIDTM offers a transformative learning experience that extends beyond the classroom, shaping well-rounded professionals for the ICT/Digital industry. With 3200+ alumni contributing to the sector, the institute blends academics, domain expertise, and skill development through seminars, workshops, industry visits, and events. Emphasizing corporate social responsibility, students engage in extension activities. Boasting a remarkable 26-year track record of outstanding placements, SIDTM incorporates industry certifications and workshops into its pedagogy. The recent Batch 2021-23 placements achieved significant success, with the highest package at ₹2,783,000. Positioned as an industry innovator, SIDTM prepares students for leadership in the digital, telecom, and IT sectors amid Industry 4.0.

For more information, visit SIDTM's official website: https://sidtm.edu.in/

