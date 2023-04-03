Signet Tags: Blockchain & NFC powered product authentication and traceability solution

India, 3rd April, 2023: Signet, a start-up focused on providing cutting-edge solutions for product authentication, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative product authentication solution. Signet tags link your products with blockchain-proven ownership. The blockchain solution to ensure authenticity and increase customer engagement.

Signet Tags is an industry-changing product authentication solution that leverages the power of blockchain and NFC technology to ensure that products are authentic and secure. By combining these two technologies, Signet Tags offers a unique solution to the growing problem of counterfeit products, particularly in industries such as fashion, luxury goods, and pharmaceuticals.

Using Signet, businesses can now authenticate their products with confidence and provide their customers with an unparalleled level of transparency and trust. Signet's technology enables businesses to create unique digital identities for their products, which are then securely stored on the blockchain. These digital identities are then linked to an NFC chip that is embedded in the product, providing customers with a quick and easy way to verify the product's authenticity with a simple tap of their smartphone.

"Our mission at Signet is to empower businesses to protect their brand and reputation by providing them with a solution that is secure, reliable, and easy to use," said Manish Gautam, the founder and CEO of Signet Tags. “With our cutting-edge solution, businesses can now authenticate their products with confidence, and customers can trust that they are receiving a genuine product.”

Signet's solution offers numerous benefits for businesses.

Signet's solution offers numerous benefits for businesses, including increased brand protection, reduced counterfeit products, and improved customer trust. Additionally, Signet provides businesses with valuable insights into their supply chain, enabling them to track products from production to sale. In addition, Signet Empowers consumers to verify products and use surveys to collect targeted feedback & data. Boost sales of new or underperforming products by up to 10x in 6 months with in-built viral marketing campaigns.

Signet is available now for businesses looking to protect their brand and ensure their customers receive genuine products.

About the company, Signet Tags is a start-up focused on providing cutting-edge solutions for product authentication. Founded in 2022, Signet's mission is to empower businesses to protect their brand and reputation by providing them with a solution that is secure, reliable, and easy to use. Signet's solution combines blockchain and NFC technology to ensure the authenticity of products, reduce counterfeit products, and improve customer trust.

For more information, please visit: https://www.signettags.com/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.