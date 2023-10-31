News / Brand Stories / Silver Consumer Electricals ropes in Indian cricket team’s vice-captain cricketer Hardik Pandya as brand ambassador

Silver Consumer Electricals has a rich heritage of 41 years in manufacturing world-class and high-quality products when it comes to pumps and motors.

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], October 30: Rajkot-based Silver Consumer Electricals Pvt Ltd., one of the largest manufacturers of pumps, motors and farm equipment, and having a presence in fans, electrical appliances, and lighting products, has announced the signing of well-known cricketer Hardik Pandya as its brand ambassador.

Silver Consumer Electricals has a rich heritage of 41 years in manufacturing world-class and high-quality products when it comes to pumps and motors. It has also forayed into farm equipment, fans, lights and electrical appliances in the last four years under the leadership of its young and visionary Managing Director Vinit Bedia.

The company sells pumps, motors and farm equipment under the brand name Silver and fans, electrical appliances and lighting products under the brand name Bedia.

Speaking about roping in Hardik Pandya as the brand ambassador, Mr Bedia said, “Hardik Pandya is one of the best all-rounders in the game of cricket. Whenever he is on the field, there is always this confidence that India will win the match regardless of the situation. His qualities of reliability and consistency seamlessly align with our own values, and we are delighted to welcome him as our brand ambassador.”

Talking about the company’s growth, Mr Bedia said that the company has achieved fast growth across categories in the last four years.

“Our focus is on manufacturing the best quality products and sustaining our brand reputation. We are continuously innovating and launching new products across segments and aim to grow at an even faster rate in the coming years,” he said.

