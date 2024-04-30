Silver Sickles Agro Plast Awarded as India’s Rising Star at Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2024

Panaji, Goa, April 27th 2024: Silver Sickles Agro Plast, a startup based in Gurugram, excels in managing the intricate process of raw material procurement within the supply chain industry. Their unwavering dedication to transparency and efficiency has earned them the prestigious title of India's Rising Star at the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave, held by The Brand Story on April 20th, 2024, at Hyatt Centric Candolim, Goa. Esteemed industry leaders, experts, special guests, and fellow award recipients gathered to celebrate outstanding achievements and contributions across various fields during the event.

The distinguished presence of Shri. Suresh Prabhu, Former Union Minister and Senior Policy Maker, as the Chief Guest, along with Shri Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry serving as the Conclave Chairman, and Guest of Honour Shri Mauvin Godinho, Hon'ble Minister for Transport, Industries, Panchayati Raj, Protocol, and Member of GST Council, elevated the event to a memorable occasion. Additionally, the attendance of Shri Digambar Kamat, Former Chief Minister of GOA and MLA Margao Constituency, Shri Madhur Bhandarkar, Padmashree Awardee and Indian Filmmaker, and Ms. Shibani Kashyap, renowned Bollywood Indi Pop Singer and Composer, added to the grandeur of the gathering.



The event featured attendees enlightening keynote speeches, dynamic panel discussions, and interactive sessions introducing notable brands. Respected professionals from various industries shared valuable insights and practical wisdom, discussing current trends, India's developmental opportunities, and the evolving landscape of work, which encompassed skill development, inclusivity, diversity, and the impact of automation.

“Being honored as India's Rising Star at the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2024 is incredibly exciting for us. This recognition not only confirms our dedication to transforming the industry but also marks a significant milestone in our journey. At Silver Sickles Agro Plast, our goal is to improve the unorganized multi-million dollar industry by connecting manufacturers with larger-scale suppliers. We provide customized solutions, transparency, and competitive pricing. Our upcoming tech platform will empower manufacturers to place orders effortlessly through voice calls, ensuring transparent pricing and operations. With India ranking third globally in polymer consumption, our mission goes beyond business growth; we aim to support SMEs in line with the 'Make in India' initiative. This recognition motivates us to continue driving positive change and contributing to India's economic growth. We are grateful to the platform for recognizing the potential of young startups like ours and for fostering an environment conducive to innovation and progress.” says Mr. Sumit Pal Singh, Director of Silver Sickles Agro Plast.



For more information about the brand visit https://www.silversickles.com/



“Our journey embodies our commitment to revolutionizing raw material procurement in India’s supply chain industry. Through transparency, efficiency, and tailored solutions, we empower businesses to navigate the complexities of the market, ensuring the best outcomes for our clients. Our unique aggregating model and focus on environmental sustainability set us apart, enabling us to serve over 750 clients and drive meaningful impact in a short span of time. As we look towards the future, we are excited to integrate technology into our operations, further enhancing the customer experience and solidifying our position as a leader in the industry. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to empowering SMEs and contributing to the economy's growth.” says Mr. Vinay Parashar, Founder of Silver Sickles Agro Plast.



The Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2024 showcased excellence, innovation, and leadership across various award categories, including India's Leading Brand, Most Admirable Brand, and India's Rising Star, among others. This event celebrated remarkable achievements, offering attendees valuable insights and practical strategies for navigating today's business landscape. Congratulations to all the winners for their outstanding contributions



The Brand Story Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2024 was a triumphant celebration of excellence, innovation, and leadership, honoring exceptional brands and individuals across diverse categories. This event provided attendees with valuable insights and practical strategies for thriving in today's competitive business environment. Congratulations to all the award recipients for their remarkable achievements.

