SIMC opens Applications for MBA (Communication Management) Programme via SNAP 2023

India, 23rd November 2023: Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication (SIMC), one of the top ranking institutions in media education commenced the application process for its MBA (Communication Management) programme. The media industry-geared programme features majors and minors in Brand Communication, Public Relations, Media Management, and Marketing and Media Analytics, making SIMC the dream B-school for management aspirants seeking to launch their careers in the dynamic media sector. Prospective candidates can begin the application process by registering for Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2023, the gateway examination via the SIMC registration link; the deadline for SNAP registration is on 23rd November 2023, whereas the deadline to register for SIMC is 17th January 2024.

Welcoming the upcoming batch of applicants, Dr. Ruchi Kher Jaggi, the Director of Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication (SIMC) said, “We are thrilled to welcome the prospective MBA (Communication Management) batch at SIMC. The institute is committed to nurturing promising communicators who would lead the way in the ever-evolving media domain, armed with the industry centric skills and knowledge we strive to offer. With our distinguished faculty and diversified curriculum, we look forward to the arrival of aspiring professionals ready to embark on a journey of innovation, excellence, and leadership in the field of communication management.”

The MBA (Communication Management) programme at SIMC takes a holistic approach to media and communication education, driven by experienced faculty members. Moreover, as a practice the institute invites industry experts from all domains for the training and mentoring of the students, equipping them with the current industry trends. Given the diversity of its instructors and its curriculum at-par with global institutions, SIMC has consistently received accolades for its exceptional contributions to the field of media and communication, a testament to its unwavering commitment to shaping the future leaders of communication. Additionally, the institute has been ranked as the 2nd Best Private Media School in India by Outlook - iCARE 2023, and the 3rd Best Media College in India by India Today Ranking 2022.

The core courses at the institute have a diverse spectrum, including Marketing Management, Consumer Behavior and Insights, Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality, Communication Theories and Culture, Content Creation and Marketing, Sports and Entertainment Marketing, Marketing Research, Rural Marketing, Research Methodology, Management Accounting, Qualitative Research, Syndicated Database and Analysis, Media and Communication Industry Overview, Business Analytics, Integrated Marketing Communication, Planning Digital Marketing, Strategic Brand Management, Principles of Management & Organizational Behavior, Social Media Analytics, and Evolving Media Technologies among others. In addition to a robust curriculum, SIMC offers ample practical learning opportunities, ensuring that students are well-prepared for all roles and profiles under the umbrella of media and communication.

Aspirants must note that SNAP 2023, which is a Computer-Based Test (CBT), will take place on three different dates: December 10, 2023 (Sunday), December 17, 2023 (Sunday), and December 22, 2023 (Friday) out of which the candidates may choose a suitable date. The eagerly awaited SNAP 2023 examination results will be announced on January 10, 2024 (Wednesday). To access the admit cards for the SNAP Test, candidates should log in to the official website, www.snaptest.org, on the following dates: December 04, 2023 (Monday) for SNAP Test 1 and December 09, 2023 (Saturday) for SNAP Test 02 and SNAP Test 03. The payment deadline coincides with the registration closing date of the examination.

To conclude, SIMC, since its inception, has been dedicated to launching rewarding careers in communication management, encouraging innovation and exceptional educational outcomes. In the coming years as well, the institute strives to be on its path of excellence. Prospective candidates can visit the official website of SIMC at www.simc.edu to understand programme details and seamlessly submit their applications.

