Simple resolutions to start this year
- It’s easy to be overwhelmed by tough new year health resolutions. Let’s simplify it for you.
Did your new year resolution hover around inner health, intense workout plans or to develop healthy food habits? If you are one of those who is already failing the resolutions and are back to the same old, same old habit, here’s your chance to renew them. Let’s help you with some easy and convenient resolutions that you can keep all year round.
‘Better health’ is a goal that we all want to achieve every year. And a simplified health resolution that works within your busy lifestyle is worth pursuing.
Digital detox
Are you compromising on sleeping hours due working hours or addiction to digital devices? Well then digital detox has to be your new year resolution. Social media, digital devices, binge watching on phone are often observed to take away a chunk of our everyday life.
“Who says health goals ONLY mean regular exercises? I always advice people to begin with simple change in habits, things which are easy to do without much efforts”, says Piyali Das, a certified Zumba Instructor and fitness trainer.
Addiction to 'digital' only increases stress in the body & mind, affects your eyes and pushes you towards sickness and tiredness. Sleep for 6-8 hours at night, more importantly at the right time, ideally, by 10 pm. A good night’s sleep is as important as regular exercise and a good diet, because it restores your body’s ‘energy’, relaxes your mind keeping it sharp and gives an overall feeling of wellbeing.
Stay hydrated
If you are too busy to drink a glass of water, then this resolution is for you. Set a daily goal to drink at least 3 litres of water. Set a reminder on your phone, because be it winter or summer, hydration is crucial when it comes to good health. Ample water intake aids digestion, prevents fatigue and exhaustion, improves overall performance of the body.
An energizing drink made of detox water or simply lemon-mint water offers instant and effective hydration. And if you want to add little sweetness, add low calorie sweeteners like SugarFree.
Replace other drinks, such as soda and sports drinks, with water. These drinks are often full of added sugars, which can be extremely detrimental to your health.
Say goodbye to sugar
This is the easiest and sweetest resolution for all of us to follow. Why? Because, all you need to do to lower calories is to – swap that calorie loaded processed sugar with sweeteners. Yes, you heard it right.
Piyali says, “Sugar gives empty calories that leads to weight gain and also causes tooth decay by feeding the harmful bacteria in the mouth. In fact, sugar makes the blood vessels stiff, leading to cardiovascular problems. An easy way to tackle this is to opt for sweeteners.”
From now on, your daily cup of tea and coffee can be enjoyed with sweeteners, rather than sugar. Any dish that needs white sugar can be replaced with sweeteners to cut down on calorie intake.
Supplement your fitness routine by replacing sugar with sweeteners, a resolution that is simple enough for you to easily complete through the year!
