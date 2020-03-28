Simple things you can do at home to fight the spread of COVID-19

brand-stories

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 20:33 IST

COVID-19 has shaken our very existence; in the last few weeks, things around us have drastically changed in the blink of an eye. Day by day, our fight against this pandemic is growing stronger, and it is important to remember that ‘we are in this together’. Practising social distancing and staying at home are crucial. It is important to contain the situation that has had a massive impact the world over.

No doubt all this is taking a hit on our mental and physical health. At the end of the day, we all want to be connected to our loved ones. There is nothing more critical than communication, and with the Airtel Thanks app, it is easy even in these tough times.

To support self-quarantine, India’s largest telecommunications service provider has made recharging of all its services distance-friendly - whether it’s the mobile plan, data card or the DTH connection. You can easily recharge any of these on the Airtel Thanks App by following a few simple steps. You can even pay electricity, water and gas bills, or transfer money to someone on Airtel Thanks, as it is UPI-enabled.

While this might not sound like anything new for us, there is a major chunk of our population that still goes out to shop for these things. You might even know a lot of them – it could be an elderly person in your neighbourhood, your domestic help, building guard and other people who offer you their services. Some of them have smartphones but don’t know how to use them properly. Many still use feature phones. In this time of need, reach out to them and help them stay connected with their families. You can teach them how to use the Airtel Thanks app or make the required recharge for them. You can also teach them how to pay utility bills from the app or make video calls to their loved ones. And the best thing is that you don’t need to leave your house for any of this; this will allow them to stay indoors as well.

The right information is going to play a major role in fighting COVID-19 in the coming days. So, it is important that you also educate them about the virus and how to avoid it. Tell them about the credible sources of information and how not to fall for rumours. For this, Airtel has partnered with Apollo 24|7 and created an AI-powered bot called the Coronavirus Risk Scan. You can access this from the Airtel Thanks app and by answering eight simple questions such as your age, gender, body temperature, etc., you can assess your risks of contracting the disease in terms of low, medium and high. The app also suggests tips to take care of yourself and stay safe in these times. Reports show that in just under five days of the launch, over 7.3 million people scanned themselves across 30 countries.

For the next few weeks, we are all in a state of lockdown and there is nothing that comes first before our safety, as a community. So, stay indoors, stay connected and help others do the same.