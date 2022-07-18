Simplex Coke & Refractory, bringing high quality Met Coke to Indian consumers

Simplex Coke & Refractory was established by Vatsal Agarwal to not only add to the GDP of the country but also to help bring about a transition in the Met Coke consumption patterns of local users. The company is a meaningful player in the Met Coke market and one of the big piling rig rental companies under the brilliant leadership of Vatsal.

Simplex Coke & Refractory has its state-of-the art-manufacturing unit located at Porbandar, Gujarat, with pusher type fully mechanized plant. Vatsal’s company Simplex Coke & Refractory has tied up with 7 coke manufacturers to build a PAN India presence and crossed the pinnacle of 100 crores turnover in a short duration of 4 years.

Vatsal Agarwaal of Simplex Coke & Refractory says, “We have tried to bridge the gap between the vast demand of Met Coke and its supply in today’s scenario where infrastructure has taken the center stage. This has led to the increase in utilization of steel, for which coking coal (Met Coke) is an essential raw material.”

Being the founder of a fast growing business like Simplex Coke & Refractory, Vatsal Agarwal has toiled hard and found new and innovative approaches to bring the infrastructure and Met Coke industry to the forefront, and tried at putting India on the world map in this space. Their prestigious clients in the Coke division include Tata Chemical, Nirma, Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco, Jindal Saw, Essar, Kirloskar, JSPL, Sal Steel Limited, among others, while the Infrastructure division includes Mann Infrastructure Construction Ltd, KEC International, NTPC Limited, NCC, Linde India Limited, among others.

Steel producers rely heavily on metallurgical coking coal as a raw source. Producers who rely on thermal coal to power their electric arc furnaces usually experience supply constraints and high pricing. Vatsal Agarwal, director of Coal Company Simplex Coke & Refractory is doing everything in his capacity so the country is freed from international dependence on the raw material and everything is produced in-house, thus keeping the sanctity of PM Modi’s ‘Make In India’ scheme.

Simplex Coke & Refractory under the leadership of Vatsal Agarwaal aims at leading the market in supplying superior quality Met Coke. They are also providing high-tech piling rigs to big construction companies who are taking the country forward with modern structures, infrastructural innovation and overall development. www.simplexcoke.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.