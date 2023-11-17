Simplifying Family Healthcare in Gurgaon with Miracles Apollo

Established in the year 2002, Miracles Healthcare provides a wide range of services under one roof to meet complete healthcare requirements of family. Miracles Healthcare and Apollo Hospital have come together to provide patients with comprehensive healthcare services.

Miracles Healthcare has multiple facilities in Gurgaon: Miracles Apollo Cradle, Miracles Apollo Cradle/Spectra, Miracles Fertility & IVF Clinic, and Miracles Mediclinic. Currently, they cover the entire length and breadth of Gurgaon by having their facilities in Sec 14, Sec 56, and Sec 82, making daily healthcare more convenient for the people of Gurgaon.

Crafting an Individual Identity in Healthcare

Miracles Healthcare combines a family-centric approach to healthcare with comprehensive medical services. The environment is friendly and home-like, and the facilities are world-class. Some of their differentiators are:

One-Stop Solution For All Your Family's Healthcare Needs: Every family member has unique healthcare needs, and every family member expects access to high-quality healthcare, whether it involves general physician and pediatrician visits, diagnostic tests, or surgical procedures. Until now, families had limited options: local doctor's clinics, which are often single-specialty and ill-equipped, or Large tertiary hospitals with multiple specialties but complex to navigate.

On the other hand, Miracles Healthcare is a well-equipped, multi-specialty hospital that serves as a one-stop solution for all your family's healthcare needs. This multi-specialty hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment techniques to provide patients with the care they need in a convenient and simplified manner. At Miracles Healthcare, multiple specialties such as Gynecology, Fertility, Neonatology, Pediatrics, Orthopedics, ENT, General Surgery, Urology, Physiotherapy, Dental care etc. are available under one roof. Therefore, from primary care to specialty care, children, parents, and grandparents can all receive the care they need in one place without the need to travel to multiple locations.

Patient-Centered Care: At Miracles Healthcare, they firmly believe that patient-centered care is the cornerstone of ensuring that patients receive the coordinated and high-quality healthcare. Their dedicated doctors take the time to actively listen to your concerns, engage in cross-departmental consultations when required, to fully understand your concerns and symptoms. This personalized approach allows them to craft the most effective treatment plan to ensure you receive the best possible care.

State-of-the-Art Facilities: Their facilities are equipped with the latest diagnostic tools, high-resolution imaging machines, precision surgical instruments, and state-of-the-art laboratory technology. This ensures accurate diagnoses and effective treatments for their patients. Their operation theaters are equipped to perform the required surgical procedures. The Modular OT’s, Level-3 NICU, LDR, and their Emergency rooms are all equipped with life-saving technology and staffed by dedicated healthcare professionals, ensuring you receive the highest level of care when you need it most.

Commitment to Quality: Miracles Healthcare, accredited by NABH and NABL, maintains rigorous protocols to ensure low infection rates and a commitment to patient safety. With a Google rating of 4.8, they enjoy a strong reputation among patients. Miracles Apollo Cradle, Sec 14, has earned recognition as the "No.1 Obstetrics & Gynecology Hospital in the single specialty category across Gurgaon and Faridabad" in the Times of India Health Survey 2023 for its exceptional patient outcomes, and high patient satisfaction. Additionally, Miracles Healthcare been recognized as one of the "200 select Companies with Global Business Potential" by Forbes India.

The hospital boasts a team of experienced & trained staff to support a team of well-qualified doctors. Miracles Healthcare deploys the latest technologies, in the healthcare space, to provide excellence in patient care like offering diagnostic reports within hours, online appointment scheduling, video consultation, QR ticketing systems, CRM’s etc.

Tech-Enabled Healthcare: At Miracles Healthcare, they've harnessed technology to enhance the quality, safety, and efficiency of healthcare. They utilize Electronic Medical Records (EMR) to digitize patient records, making them easily accessible to doctors. They offer tele-medicine services, enabling patients to consult with doctors remotely, thereby improving accessibility and convenience. The hospital has a website and mobile app that patients can use to access their health records, schedule appointments, and receive health information.

Additionally, they offer online payment, a computerized billing facility, and a WhatsApp reporting service to further enhance efficiency and accessibility.

Conclusion

Miracles Healthcare is not just a healthcare service provider but a trusted partner in your health journey. With a legacy spanning over two decades, they continue to be at the forefront of providing exceptional healthcare services, embracing cutting-edge technology, and maintaining a persistent commitment to patient care. They take pride in offering a comprehensive range of healthcare services, including Baby Delivery, Gynecology, IVF, Neonatology, Pediatrics, General Surgeries, ENT, Orthopedics, Urology and more, ensuring that all your health needs are met under one roof. From preventive health checkups to specialized medical interventions, and corporate health solutions, Miracles Healthcare is indeed a beacon of comprehensive healthcare solutions for all.

