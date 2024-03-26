SIMS Pune Special Awards Ceremonies: Honoring Student Achievements and Celebrating Excellence (2022-2024)

India, 26th March 2024: Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies (SIMS), Pune, a proud constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), hosted its much-anticipated Special Awards Ceremony to honor the exceptional achievements of its 30th MBA Batch of 2022-24 and the 16th MBA (E) Batch of 2021-24. The event, marking the culmination of another successful academic year, served as a platform to recognize the dedication, perseverance, and outstanding contributions of the graduating batch.

The evening commenced with the dignitaries, including the esteemed Chief Guest, Ms. Anupama Singh, Vice President of Dr. Reddy's Labs, Latam Region Head, and Dr. Ramakrishnan Raman, Vice-Chancellor of SIU, gracing the occasion. The lighting of the lamp symbolized the illuminating journey that the graduating batch had embarked upon during their time at SIMS.

Brigadier (Dr.) Rajiv Divekar, Director, SIMS and Dean, Faculty of Management, SIU, extended a warm welcome to all, acknowledging the presence of the distinguished guests and highlighting the exceptional accomplishments of the graduating batch, emphasizing their adaptability and determination in navigating through unprecedented challenges. He commended the winners, parents, and sponsors for their unwavering support and underscored the symbiotic relationship between the corporate and the Armed Forces, echoing SIMS' ethos of 'Making a Difference.'

Dr. Ramakrishnan Raman, Vice-Chancellor of SIU, shared invaluable insights with the graduating batch, emphasizing the need for readiness to manage uncertainty, commitment, and trust in their professional endeavors. He urged them to strive for excellence, focusing on their journeys rather than comparing themselves to others.

Ms. Anupama Singh, the chief guest of the event, delivered an insightful address, emphasizing the importance of focusing on the basics, continuous learning, and maintaining humility amidst success. She encouraged the graduating batch to approach their careers with respect for their work and emphasized that sustained success transcends academic achievements.

Dr. Pravin Kumar Bhoyar, Deputy Director, SIMS, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed guests for gracing the institution with his presence in his address. He emphasized the importance of hard work and dedication in corporate life, urging the graduating batch to give their best and make SIMS proud in their future endeavors.

The ceremony recognized the stellar performance of students across various domains, with prestigious sponsored awards such as the Siddharth Handoo Excellence Award in Marketing and the Aditya Balakrishnan Excellence Award in Finance. Memorial Recognition Awards recognized various winner categories, including the Best Student in Extracurricular Activities and the Best Entrepreneur Award, commemorating their invaluable contributions to SIMS.

As the curtains drew to a close on the 2024 Special Awards Ceremony, the atmosphere was filled with a sense of pride and accomplishment. The event served as a poignant reminder of the transformative journey undertaken by the graduating batch, equipping them with the skills, knowledge, and values necessary to excel in their future endeavors. As they bid farewell to SIMS, Pune, the MBA Batch of 2022-24 embarks on a new chapter, carrying with them the cherished memories and invaluable experiences gained during their time at the institution.

The ceremony encapsulated the spirit of SIMS, Pune, where excellence is not just celebrated but ingrained in every facet of student life, fostering a community of future leaders poised to make a meaningful difference in the world of business and beyond.

