Singer Minu Bakshi hits the Music Chart with her New Music Video Rabb Ranjha

India's iconic Sufi and Semi-classical singer Minu Bakshi drops her much-anticipated music video "Rabb Ranjha" after leaving us in awe with her one-of-a-kind singing skills.

In India, if someone has constantly revolutionized the term 'Sufi', it is none other than Minu Bakshi. With her hypnotic music and extremely calming voice, Minu Bakshi is one of those singers whose voice penetrates the soul. A singer and lyricist, she has dedicated herself to the cause of promoting Indian music, and she is constantly thinking of new and innovative ways to put India on the global map.

The beloved singer has provided her dulcet tones to more than 150 songs in various global languages. She has been awarded many national and international honours for promoting national harmony. Recently, Minu Bakshi was honoured with the prestigious Ambassador of Indian Culture Award in 2021 for her enormous contribution to spreading Indian Culture across the globe on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav - 75 years of Indian Independence.

Bakshi's journey has been a remarkable one. A story full of determination, passion and commitment and finally, fulfilment. Ever aware of her responsibility to family and society and cast in a traditional mould, Minu Bakshi's priorities were always clear. She dedicated her entire adult life to her husband, children, grandchildren, in-laws and parents. Through it, all her commitment to singing remained her driving force and Begum Akhtar her inspiration.

"Rabb Ranjha is close to my heart, and it has been my lifelong ambition. The trailer of the song went viral this month, previously gaining a lovely response from the public. Through the years, despite the pressures of the family which dominated my life, I always followed rigorous training in classical music under the training of renowned Ustads. I do not write and sing the way others do. That too is a source of entertainment, but not how I wish to pursue my music," said Minu Bakshi.

The video shot at Nahar Singh Mahal in Ballabgarh Faridabad has some breath-taking visuals of its rich cultural heritage. It features the singer - Minu Bakshi soaking in the musical notes.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.