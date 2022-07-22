Singer Raveena Mehta’s New Song “Moonlight” to Drop 22nd July, 2022

A closer look around will let people know how things have constantly been changing across industries of the world positively. These changes and notable developments could be possible for the relentless drive, passion, and hard work of a few rare gems that worked their way to the top and hustled to make their mark in their respective industries. Some have done that in the ever-so-competitive and evolving music space and has even made quite a name for themselves by excelling in their genres. We couldn’t help but notice how sensational singer and ace musical talent Raveena Mehta did the same and could create a unique path of success for herself. She is now garnering all the more headlines for her upcoming song titled “Moonlight,” which is slated to drop on 22nd July 2022.

Moonlight is one of her most talked-about tracks even before its release. In Raveena Mehta’s words, “It is a charming, fun and tropical banger, something that will compel listeners and music lovers to hit the dance floor and hopefully vibe to it on loop.” Such is the vibe Raveena Mehta has tried to create with Moonlight with a catchy and tropical musical production by Ysoblue, produced by Dimple Mehta.

Raveena Mehta is the one who had also made heads turn for her presence at the Cannes Film Festival this year as an Indie artist, who looked like a dream at the fest and became the only Indian female artist to perform this year, followed by shooting and releasing the teaser of her forthcoming playback track titled ‘Tujhse Milne Ki Aas’ for Mini Films Production: The Ruskin Bond anthology ‘Falling In Love Again.’

Raveena Mehta’s euphonic sound, with upbeat music featuring the beauty of Los Cabos, Mexico, makes Moonlight a one-of-a-kind track of hers, touted as a party anthem already.

Speaking about her upcoming song Moonlight, Raveena Mehta highlights that it was initially made as an English track, but later she realized it was meant for Hindi and English lyrics and thus imbued features of South Asian and western culture in the pop composition, sung in both these languages with a genre rooted in Pop/Afrobeats. She adds further that Moonlight is an ode to young girls and women to own it, be their best versions, and be more confident in who they are.

Watch out for this international sensation and her song Moonlight, which can well become a top favourite of yours to add to your playlist.

