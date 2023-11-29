SIOM Nashik maintains a stellar placement record; the highest package at 30 LPA

India, 29th November 2023: An esteemed constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management (SIOM), Nashik maintains a stellar placement record securing the highest package of 30 LPA, and an average package of 14.35 LPA for AY 2021-23 for its Operations Management (OM) programme. Whilst maintaining strong ties with reputable industry stakeholders, SIOM Nashik ensured the crafting of distinctive academic paths for students with remarkable placement opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Vandana Sonwaney, Director, SIOM Nashik, said, "The Operations Management programme at SIOM offers a path to a significant profile elation for engineers and acts as a career enhancer for recently graduated B.Tech students and aspiring MBA enthusiasts, propelling their careers to new levels. Combining strategic insights with practical skills, the programme unlocks lucrative opportunities, serving as a crucial step toward professional growth. We are eager to welcome the upcoming batch of management students who aspire to become future leaders".

SIOM 2023 Placement Highlights:

Highest CTC: 30 LPA

Average CTC: 14.35 LPA

Average CTC of top 10%: 19.85 LPA

Average CTC of top 25%: 17.8 LPA

Average CTC of top 50%: 16.4 LPA

Median CTC: 14 LPA

PPO Percentage: 32 %

Top Recruiters at SIOM:

The business institute has fostered strong partnerships with 36 prestigious companies like Mckinsey Accenture, KPMG, Deloitte, Godrej, Microsoft, TATA Motors, Mahindra, Asian Paints, and many others with 26 new associations. These collaborations facilitate placements and provide ongoing support to students in their long-term career development and success.

Programme Overview:

The Operations Management programme is tailored for engineers aiming to address the diverse demands of the contemporary economy, spanning industries from manufacturing and services to IT, e-commerce, and consulting. This programme equips students with extensive insights into operations systems and analytical tools, empowering them to address strategic and tactical challenges in a constantly evolving global business landscape.

Enhancements:

The OM programme strikes a harmonious balance between technical-analytical and organizational-behavioral dimensions. It encompasses a combination of classroom sessions, live projects, SAP-ERP training, and Six Sigma certification, ensuring a well-rounded educational experience. Additionally, students benefit from a range of co-curricular activities, including workshops, guest lectures, industry visits, and community projects, offering them valuable additional exposure and practical insights.

Rankings:

SIOM has earned recognition in various prestigious rankings, securing the 38th position among India's leading B-Schools and an impressive 20th ranking among the Top 100 Private B-Schools in the 2023 Business Today survey. Additionally, the IIRF has acknowledged SIOM as the 21st Best B-School in India and the 11th in the highly competitive West Zone.

In summary, the MBA in Operations Management programme at the SIOM Nashik is the ideal choice for engineers seeking accelerated career growth in a contemporary job market where salary growth often stagnates. The programme serves as a pathway to instant salary hikes for working professionals and also enhances the career prospects of recent B.Tech graduates and those seeking an MBA in Operations Management.

