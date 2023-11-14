SIOM's Agri-Operations MBA Programme: Cultivating Experts for the Agribusiness Industry

India, 13th November 2023: The Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management (SIOM), Nashik, a well-known institution for business studies is offering a two-year integrated MBA programme in Agri-Operations Management. This programme underscores SIOM's acknowledgment of the growing importance of agriculture and agribusiness in our modern world. The programme has been designed to cater to the unique needs of the agriculture industry, providing students with a profound grasp of the critical facets of agriculture, its influence, and its complex interrelations with various other sectors. Aspiring candidates can register via SNAP entrance examination for SIOM’s AOM programme before 23rd November 2023.

Expressing her gratitude towards an opportunity of providing students with an insightful programme, Dr. Vandana Sonwaney, Director, SIOM Nashik said, “Agri operations hold an immense importance as it not only contributes to food supply for the world but also has wide-ranging economic, environmental, and social implications. Sustainable and responsible agricultural practices are crucial for ensuring a balanced and prosperous future for both people and the planet. In regards with this, we are committed to providing students with the right knowledge in this sector which will not only make them ready for upcoming challenges in professional world but will also make them capable of contributing uniquely towards the betterment of the economy”.

The business institute is committed to enhancing its students' educational journey by offering them valuable internship opportunities. These opportunities equip them with practical knowledge and real-world experience. Through strategic collaborations with esteemed industry partners like Adani Wilmar, ADM, Citrus Freight, Freshtrop Fruits Ltd., GramHeet, IFFCO, Maharashtra Cooperative Development Corporation Ltd., Nandi Seeds, SKR Agrotech, UPL, and V-Trans Logistics, SIOM ensures that its students receive hands-on exposure to the intricacies of the agri-business industry. These partnerships contribute to a holistic learning experience, effectively preparing students for successful careers in the dynamic realm of agriculture and supply chain management.

SIOM's Agri-Operations Management programme is thoughtfully designed to provide students with a comprehensive international perspective on the agro-industry. Its primary objective is to deliver an advanced and industry-oriented curriculum that prepares students to effectively address the complexities encountered in agriculture and its associated sectors.

The programme structure includes a blend of traditional classroom instruction, practical projects in collaboration with local agribusinesses, Six Sigma certification, co-curricular learning activities, as well as a holistic educational approach encompassing guest lectures, workshops, and industry visits.

Moreover, the institute has received recognition in multiple well reputed rankings by achieving the 38th spot among India's foremost B-Schools and an impressive 20th position among the Top 100 Private B-Schools in the 2023 Business Today survey. Additionally, the IIRF recognized SIOM as the 21st Best B-School in India and the 11th in the fiercely competitive West Zone.

In summary, SIOM Nashik's Agri-Operations Management programme is dedicated to preparing its students for the ever-evolving agricultural sector. With its comprehensive curriculum and valuable industry connections, the institute aims to nurture future leaders who will drive innovation and sustainability in agriculture.

