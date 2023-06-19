SIT Nagpur invites applications to its reputed B.Tech programme via JEE scores

Nagpur, 16th June 2023: Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT) Nagpur, a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), is inviting applications for its B.Tech programme with Honors in various specializations via JEE scores. The Institute offers B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering with Honors in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Science, Computing, Game Design and Development, Security and Privacy, and the Internet of Things.

SIT Nagpur’s programme with Honors is designed to provide students with a strong foundation in engineering principles and exposure to the latest technologies and trends. The programme also enables students to pursue their passion and interest in a specific domain through the Honors courses, which are aligned with the industry requirements and global standards.

The B.Tech programme with Honors is a popular choice among those who aspire to become engineers due to its unique and attractive features. The programme includes industry-led Flexi courses, a Global Immersion program with renowned foreign universities, and an opportunity to acquire a diploma in business management from SIBM.

In addition, the department organizes tech fests and hackathons, and there is a mentor-mentee system in place to facilitate the progress of the students. The academic curricula are benchmarked with International Universities, and there are industry visits, guest lectures, seminars, and workshops by eminent researchers and industry practitioners.

Furthermore, the programme includes a six-month industry internship, a Tinker lab to inculcate creativity, active student clubs and bodies, project-based learning, and a multicultural and vibrant teaching environment.

The admission to the B.Tech programme with Honors is based on the scores obtained in JEE Main. The candidates can apply online through the official website of SIT Nagpur (https://sitnagpur.edu.in). The last date for applying is 30th June 2023.

SIT Nagpur is one of the best engineering colleges in Maharashtra that aims to provide quality education and holistic development to its students. The Institute has state-of-the-art infrastructure, well-equipped laboratories, modern classrooms, digital library, sports facilities, hostel accommodation, cafeteria, health centre, etc. The Institute also has a dedicated Training and Placement Cell that facilitates the placement of students in reputed companies and organizations. Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Cognizant, Accenture, IBM, Capgemini, etc. are some of the prominent recruiters of SIT Nagpur.

The renowned engineering Institute is a part of the Symbiosis family, which is known for its excellence in education and research. Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has been ranked among the top 50 universities in India by NIRF 2021. The University has collaborations with over 100 international universities and organizations for academic exchange, research, student mobility, faculty development, etc.

SIT Nagpur invites all eligible candidates to apply for its B.Tech programme with Honors via valid JEE scores and join its community of learners, innovators, and leaders.

For more information, please visit https://sitnagpur.edu.in.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

